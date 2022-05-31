Luke Pryor spent part of his Tuesday affixing his signature to a bunch of baseballs as part of media day for the Frederick Keys.
“Signing baseballs are hard, though,” said the Wolfsville native and Middletown High School graduate who just completed his junior season pitching for Mount St. Mary’s. “They are so curvy. You have to write small.”
It’s actually not the first time in his young and still blossoming baseball career that Pryor has signed an autograph.
“When I was in Middletown, my senior year [in 2019] when we lost in the state championship, me and my catcher [Chase Weller] went to Dunkin Donuts in Middletown, and there were a couple of little kids there that were at the game,” Pryor said. “They were like, ‘Oh, you were playing baseball.’ And they had us sign two Dunkin Donuts napkins. So, it was kind of funny.”
The 21-year-old Pryor is hoping to make a quick name for himself pitching for the team he grew up watching, as the Frederick Keys begin their second season of unaffiliated ball in the Major League Baseball Draft League at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Trenton Thunder at Nymeo Field.
“I was actually going through my closet the other day, I found a little, it was like a drawstring bag. It said ‘Member of the of the Junior Keys Club’ from 2008, and I remember going to the camp when I was younger,” the 6-foot-3, 200-pound right-hander said. “It’s just very surreal.”
With the Major League Baseball Draft a month and a half away, Pryor will need to make an immediate impression if he hopes to hear or see his name called on July 17-19 in Los Angeles.
“If you are asking me if he is going to get drafted this year, I would be surprised if he did,” Mount St. Mary’s baseball coach Frank Leoni said.
Leoni initially had Pryor pegged as a short-duty relief pitcher when he took over the program on July 1 last year. But Pryor was pressed into starting duty because the Mountaineers didn’t have a lot of other great options, Leoni said.
Pryor made eight starts in 11 appearances in the recently concluded season for the Mountaineers. He had 38 strikeouts and a 7.90 ERA over 54 2-3 innings.
“He definitely has a lot of ability,” Leoni said. “He still has some growth to do as a pitcher. He has tremendous physical ability, great body, all of that. But he still needs to refine his pitching prowess.”
Pryor has a low-90s fastball. His slider is a “wipe-out” pitch, according to Leoni. He can also throw a curveball and a change-up.
“When he is really going well and is locating his fastball, it makes everything better,” Leoni said. “So, he has a tremendous amount of movement with his two-seam fastball. And, quite honestly, he hadn’t thrown a lot of four-seam fastballs.
“So part of what we are trying to do with him this summer and hoping that he’ll be able to get this accomplished is work on his four-seam fastball, too. That will hopefully set the pace again for what he is going to do with his secondary stuff.”
Pryor’s name popped onto the radar for the Draft League through one of his summer coaches who had a connection. He also got a good word from one of the scouts that saw him pitch for Mount St. Mary’s. And he was assigned to the Keys in March by the league.
“Always been a dream,” he said. “Just want to be a sponge, really. Learn everything I can. It’s a great opportunity to meet people who have been to the highest level and just learn everything you can. It’s really surreal, honestly, just to be on the field and wear the Keys jersey.”
The Keys gathered Monday for their first workout, and they were scheduled to practice again Tuesday evening under the watch of new manager Joe Oliver, who won a World Series ring as the catcher for the Cincinnati Reds in 1990 and is familiar with Frederick through his three-year stint as manager of the High-A Salem Red Sox in the Carolina League.
Most of the coaches and players are familiarizing themselves with each other for the first time this week.
As the hometown kid, Pryor has been helping his new coaches and teammates with places to go and things to do. He drove a few of them back to their hotel Monday and has been providing tips on restaurants.
“I want to learn as much as I can to become a professional baseball player,” Pryor said of his Draft League experience. “And, if I get the opportunity to get drafted, I can take it and be prepared. ... That’s always been my goal. That’s why I play baseball, to get to the highest level and play as long as I can.
“So, whether that’s going to come playing in college for a couple more years or having the opportunity to get drafted and running with that, that’d be great.”
(1) comment
The best of luck to you on your athletic career. There have been a couple professional baseball players among my deceased relatives. My cousin in Howard County played in the minor leagues (1st base, left-handed) for several years before he was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1990. He currently has one high school aged son. That boy was steered by his dad into lacrosse instead of baseball. Sadly, professional MLB (just like NFL, NBA,..) have become increasingly anti-American, anti-gun, anti-free speech, pro-communism/globoCap/marxism, pro sex change operations for minor children. There used to be a phrase, "as *American* as baseball & apple pie." Please consider saving/preserving your culture. It's all so disappointing.
Detroit Tigers Donating Money For Trans Surgeries for Children During ‘Pride Night’ by Chris Bertman 5/28/22
https://dailycaller.com/2022/05/28/detroit-tigers-donating-money-trans-surgeries-children-pride-night/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.