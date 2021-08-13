When Faith Butler is not roping steer or calves or barrel racing, she is often shampooing hair or running the counter at Unique Studio Hair Salon on Everedy Square in downtown Frederick.
Butler, a 16-year-old Frederick native, is the personification of two worlds that don’t often collide: the grime of the rodeo and the glamour of the hair salon.
“That is Faith,” her mother, Nikki, said. “The hunting, get-dirt-under-her-fingernails, rodeo girl, and she is going to look gorgeous doing it.”
Butler got the hair salon job through a family friend. But her real passion is competing in rodeos on her roping horse, Sue, and her barrel horse, Jolene.
In mid-July, Butler competed in the National High School Finals rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, after being one of the top performers throughout the year during Maryland High School Rodeo Association events.
“It was probably one of the coolest things I have ever done,” said Butler, who is homeschooled.
Butler was blown away by the size of the event and the chance to compete against kids from all over the country. Though she was not one of the top placers in the team roping, breakaway roping or barrel racing, just being there provided the biggest thrill.
“It was definitely one of the coolest, craziest things I have ever experienced,” she said.
Butler did not grow up in a family that raised horses. When she was 12, she wanted to attend a horse-riding camp, and her parents granted her wish as a birthday present.
Soon after, she was racing horses around barrels and roping steer and calves competitively. She immersed herself in the world of rodeo after being exposed to it on television and in movies, and it quickly became a dream to one day do it professionally, to be the competitor people watched on TV.
Her mother has a hard time watching her compete, fearing something might happen that would jeopardize her daughter’s safety, such as being thrown off the horse at high speed.
Usually after she hears the voice of the public-address announcer, Nikki knows it is safe to turn her head or uncover her eyes.
“My stomach is in a ball of knots,” she said.
Given the significance of the national rodeo in Lincoln, Nikki did not allow herself to turn away when Faith competed.
“I had to watch in Nebraska,” Nikki said.
Chasing this dream has come at considerable expense to the family. They have to feed the horses, stable the horses and regularly transport the horses to rodeos on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, as well as in Virginia, Pennsylvania and as far away as North Carolina.
“They say the cheapest thing about owning a horse is buying the horse, and that’s 100 percent true,” Nikki said.
But given Faith’s talent, commitment and passion for the sport, no one questions if it is worth it.
“It takes a lot of dedication and hard work,” Faith said. “Competing at a high level, keeping your horses, making a 20-hour drive to Nebraska.”
But the trip to Lincoln reaffirmed to Butler that she is on the path she wants to be on.
“It was definitely amazing,” she said. “It showed me what my goals are in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.