Western Ville CF 1892, a local semi-pro soccer team, will begin its inaugural season in the United Premier Soccer League at 7 p.m. Saturday against Germantown City FC at Laytonia Recreational Park in Gaithersburg.
It’s the first of 12 weekly Saturday games for Western Ville CF 1892, which was founded by Joel Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tuscarora High School graduate who coaches the team and serves in the Maryland National Guard.
According to Ramirez, Western symbolizes Frederick’s status as “the gateway to Western Maryland.” Ville represents Walkersville, where Ramirez and his family currently live. The number 1892 was the year Walkersville was founded. And CF stands for club de futbol, or football club.
The team is comprised of roughly two dozen players between the ages of 18 and 29 who are looking to extend their soccer careers.
The UPSL is a third-tier professional soccer league in the U.S, two full notches below Major League Soccer on the top tier. It’s very comparable to the level the men’s semi-pro team for FC Frederick plays on in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).
Following their opener Saturday in Gaithersburg, Western Ville CF 1892 will play its home opener on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at Utica Park against Sure Sports.
Tickets are $6 for anyone 13-and-over. Kids 10-and-under are free. Anyone in the military or law enforcement gets in for $2.
For the home opener, Western Ville CF 1892 will be collecting donations of soccer and school supplies to benefit kids in El Salvador, Ramirez’s native country, which is plagued by issues related to violence and the coronavirus pandemic.
“My biggest goal isn’t only to grab those talented kids off the violent route ... but reach out nationally to another country that we here are aware of what’s happening and try to help those kids in every way,” Ramirez said. “We hope the community can come together with donations of soccer cleats, balls, shin guards, old or new jerseys ... and school supplies.”
