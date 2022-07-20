FSK Post 11 is set to host the American Legion Baseball state tournament, which begins Friday at McCurdy Field.
As host, Post 11 automatically qualified for the tourney and opens its run against La Plata Post 82 at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other participants include Fort Cumberland Post 13, Caroline Post 29, Wicomico Post 64, Severna Park Post 175, Funkstown Post 211 and defending champs St. Mary’s Post 255.
This is the first time Post 11 has hosted the double-elimination tournament since 2012. It is set to run through Tuesday, barring rainouts. The final will be played at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
A full schedule is listed below:
Friday, July 22 (at McCurdy Field)Game 1: Funkstown Post 211 vs. Fort Cumberland Post 13, 10 a.m.
Game 2: St. Mary’s Post 255 vs. Caroline Post 29, 1 p.m.
Game 3: Severna Park Post 175 vs. Wicomico Post 64, 4 p.m.
Game 4: LaPlata Post 82 vs. FSK Post 11 (host), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23 (at McCurdy Field)Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 24 (at McCurdy Field)Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.
Monday, July 25 (at McCurdy Field)Pairings and times for Games 12 and 13 will be at the discretion of the tournament committee and will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If the host team is still in the tournament, the tournament committee reserves the right to allow the host team to play in Game 13.
Tuesday, July 26 (at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium)Game 14: Potential Championship Game, time TBD
Game 15: Championship Game (if needed), 30 minutes following the completion of Game 14.
