Nick Tucker was face down in bed. And in his head.
He was wide awake, maybe subtly moving his shoulders and knees while on the mattress, using his mind — which had hatched quite an audacious venture over the previous year — to imagine he was on a skeleton sled, on the ice, zooming down the bobsled track at the Utah Olympic Park.
This was November 2021 in Park City, Utah.
This was nine months after Tucker — a former three-sport athlete at Walkersville High and two-sport athlete at Lebanon Valley College who had no background in sledding, really, other than what he’d done as a boy at Woodsboro Park — recognized the destiny of his next athletic pursuit.
He had seen a commercial for the Tokyo Olympics. He had a thought: I love the Olympics! I’m still young. I’m still fast. I’m still in shape. I’m still capable of doing something big.
How big? He Googled a list of all Olympic sports, looking for one that, somehow, he might be able to participate in as a member of Team USA.
This was far-fetched. But he was honest with himself over the course of his hours-long research. For example: He would never be able to out sprint Justin Gatlin — so track was out.
Then he saw the word skeleton. He probed deeper online — into the types of athletes who populate that precarious, icy sport, into what attributes are needed. “And,” he said, “a lightbulb goes off.”
“I think of my body: 6 foot, 180 [pounds],” he said of a frame that’s almost ideal for the event. “I look at the different [skeleton] athletes and I see them sprinting, and I think, I can sprint faster than these guys.”
This was a Monday.
He found information about a combine in Park City for potential bobsled and skeleton athletes. He committed to attending it that weekend.
This was that Wednesday.
The way everything suddenly came together over the past year or so, the way Tucker, 26, has become a part of the U.S. Skeleton development program, made him believe it was meant to be.
“Everything in my life has led up to this,” said Tucker, who played football and ran track at Lebanon Valley.
His friends and family weren’t so certain.
Tucker’s trio of roommates heard their intense, energetic friend’s cockamamie plan in February 2021 and immediately chalked it up as a pipe dream.
“They laughed in my face,” he said.
Tucker had been out of college for a few years, had landed a great job with FedEx Express at BWI Airport. He was living in Canton, dabbling in marathon running even though it didn’t quite satiate a ceaseless competitive jones.
When Tucker told his father what he was up to, the reaction was familiar.
“To be honest with you, I broke out laughing,” said Avery Tucker, Nick’s dad. “I said, ‘Son, you’re not laughing on the other end of the line. Are you serious?’”
Tucker was somewhat put off, but undaunted.
“I was like, damn, man, nobody has confidence in me,” he said.
He flew to Utah anyway.
‘Where the fun begins’
Tucker will participate in his first true competition for developmental skeleton sledders next weekend in Utah. That signals an arrival of sorts. But when he first got there about a year ago, he was a complete unknown with zero history in winter sports aside from the skiing he’d done at Liberty Mountain Resort and Whitetail Mountain Resort while growing up.
Avery Tucker had been an amateur ski racer as a young man in Colorado. He put his kids on the slopes early, tethering Nick to him with a leash and harness when the boy was about 5.
“He picked it up on his own,” Avery said.
Twenty years later or so, Nick was on his own in Utah, endeavoring to pick up something else cold.
“I didn’t know a soul,” he said.
His entry was not unusual. Nick Vienneau, a U.S. Skeleton coach in Park City, said there’s an element of randomness to the origin of nearly every skeleton sledder.
“Nobody comes into this sport with any kind of applicable skill set, on some level,” Vienneau said.
Tucker was joined at the combine by about 15 others. Instructors had them perform the 45-meter dash, broad jump and something called a shot toss, all of which test explosiveness — probably the most important trait for anyone hoping to enter the skeleton pipeline.
He said his fastest 45 dash there was 4.52 seconds — impressive considering he’d been training for distance — and that he finished in the top five among men in the overall combine.
He wasn’t sure what that meant. But he did know something.
“I knew deep down in my chest and in my guts that I wanted this,” he said.
About a month went by before Tucker received an email invitation to a June rookie camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York. When he saw the surroundings and felt the history for the first time, the weight of what he was doing hit him.
“It was like, ‘Holy [expletive], I’m here,’” he said.
Tucker’s skeleton education commenced. Over two weeks, he learned how to push the sled, how to jump on it, “how to keep your chin an inch from the ice,” he said.
The camp culminated with a push competition, where the novices were timed while pushing the sled from the 10-meter mark to 30 meters on the training center’s outdoor push-start track.
“This is where the fun begins,” he said.
Tucker said he placed first. That yielded him an invitation back for the national push championships in September, when he finished fifth overall on the new refrigerated indoor push-start track.
Next up was sliding school in November — a much more intensive two-week period under Vienneau’s guidance. Tucker returned to Park City for lessons on how to read the track, how and when to steer the sled and when to just glide to avoid hitting ice walls that, he said, can feel like “rubbing up against a cheese grater.”
Vienneau calls that “track trauma.” It’s inevitable with skeleton rookies, who might only get three runs a day — a total of about three minutes — on the track to get a grasp of an event that, honestly, can be lethal if done poorly.
Vienneau’s schooling centers on the apt acronym FATE: Form, awareness, timing, equipment. Those are pillars of a sport that sees sliders hurtling headfirst at speeds up to 85 mph down a curvaceous bobsled course.
Further explaining FATE, Vienneau said, “Form really comes back to acclimating to the speed, to the chaos, and being able to focus in on, where am I on the track — the awareness. Then, ultimately, when you have the form and awareness in place, the timing becomes the focal point, [learning] to execute their steers, how much, how hard.”
Much of the training, Vienneau said, is off-ice visualization. Like what Tucker was doing while facedown in his bed. It helps alleviate the “sensory overload” of the sport, Vienneau said.
“The goal is to put everything off to the side so you can focus on driving,” he added. “And when you start out, that is your biggest challenge — trying to sort through the chaos and decouple your innate stress response.”
The track in Utah includes 15 curves. Vienneau starts his students at Curve 6, where there’s a flat section and less risk. Even so, Vienneau said that Tucker’s nerves were getting the better of him at first.
“Which is totally acceptable, right?” Vienneau said. “When we first send people down, they’re hitting 50, 60 mph on a sled, just wearing lycra and a helmet. It’s a very exposed initiation to a sport.”
By the end of the two weeks, though, Tucker had gained a level of comfort, some basic precision. He’d moved all the way up the track with his cohorts, making full runs, each one “an experiment,” as Vienneau calls them.
And at the class competition to close camp, Tucker had the fastest time — 55 seconds. He said the more veteran sledders complete runs in about 50.
‘I genuinely think I can make it’
Tucker is still very much a skeleton beginner. Avery remembers getting photos texted from Nick of the damage done to his shoulders while training, or “experimenting.” But Nick embraces the process, the “layers and layers of learning” that Vienneau mentions.
That’s because skeleton has become his obsession. Because every time he hops onto a sled, it’s like he’s 12 years old again, going down the hill at Woodsboro Park.
“He is the most focused I’ve ever seen him in my entire life,” Avery said.
Nick revels in discussing the technique of steering through curves (they use slight, coordinated movement of their shoulders and knees) and how they must trust the sled and the speed to carry them through to the end.
Still, he admitted, for instance, he wasn’t sure of the maximum weight for a sledder and his sled (it’s 115 kilograms or about 254 pounds).
“I’m looking it up as we speak,” he said, admonishing himself. “I should know this.”
When asked what he knows about how long it takes to develop into an Olympic-level sledder, he said, “No idea. There’s been some athletes who get it right off the bat and others that it takes a while.”
Vienneau agrees. He’s seen athletes who are completely new to the sport that have developed fast enough to make it to the Olympics within the four years between two Winter Games.
“But they are very few and far between,” said Vienneau, whose job is to speed up this learning cycle. “The general trajectory, you’ll see people maybe in the sport a decade before they hit that space.”
At the least, Tucker seems to be on a positive path given the amount of time he’s devoted to it in his first year as a prospect. He mentioned how fortunate he is that he can work remotely while he’s in Park City or Lake Placid, where he spoke via phone earlier this month while in the midst of another sliding school.
His ultimate target is making the U.S. team for the 2026 Milan Olympics. To continue preparing, he’ll need financial assistance. Any training or accommodations outside of Lake Placid, which is owned by the U.S. Olympic Committee, are on the athletes’ dime.
Even the racing suits they wear are purchased out-of-pocket. Nick told his father new ones cost around $400 but that he bought a used one from an American teammate for $50. The catch? His teammate had gotten it from a Canadian sledder.
“He said, ‘Maybe I can put tape across the [word] Canada,’” Avery said.
Nick Tucker’s goal, of course, is to advance to the point where he gets to wear a Team USA racing suit. He aims to start competing in the America’s Cup, a series of races that run from October to March through which sliders can eventually accumulate points toward Olympic qualification.
Based on the way he feels and the progress he’s made so far, he’s confident it can happen. If he’s right, he’d become the first Winter Olympics hopeful from Frederick County in, well, maybe forever.
“Obviously, a lot has to fall into place, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “Right now, with my body and my mind being hand in hand, I genuinely think I can make it and represent our country.”
He has set up a Gofundme to help with expenses. He has received great support from his family and friends. Some have told him they’re already saving for the 2026 Milan Games.
And Tucker — now fully immersed in skeleton after a wild, spontaneous start — will slide in with this response:
“Remember when you laughed at me?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.