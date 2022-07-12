Football might not have been the most important thing in the late Charlie Kidrick’s life, but it ranked high on his list.
“That was his third love, I’d say, after me and the kids,” said Francine Kidrick, Charlie’s wife. “He taught me the game and he was always teaching me something about football.”
She wasn’t the only one her husband taught.
While Kidrick was a hard-hitting linebacker in his playing days, his ability to convey football know-how as a coach, including with semi-pro teams like the Frederick Falcons, recently earned recognition.
Kidrick was posthumously inducted as a coach into the American Football Association’s Minor League Football Hall of Fame on June 24 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Kidrick, a Shepherdstown, West Virginia, native who died at age 74 on May 30, 2021, served as an assistant coach with the Frederick Falcons from 1984 to 1992, which was the team’s final season and Kidrick’s last year in semi-pro football.
Francine learned her husband had been elected to the minor league hall of fame on Mother’s Day.
“It was the most beautiful gift I could’ve gotten,” Francine said.
Francine attended Charlie’s induction ceremony, as did their son, Andre Kidrick.
“You’re at the mecca of football, Canton, Ohio, and your dad’s being mentioned and being inducted,” Andre Kidrick said. “It’s just an amazing feeling.
“Throughout his football playing days and his coaching career, the number of people he’s touched that have reached out, that have congratulated and have done all of that, it’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “I’m still kind of just in awe.”
Andre became a coach himself, coaching track and football at Clarke County High School in Virginia. In fact, while in a Hagerstown store, someone recognized the last name on Andre’s Clarke County team jacket.
“This older gentleman looks at me twice and he kind of goes, ‘I remember back in the day watching the Hagerstown Bears play football, and they had this linebacker named Charlie Kidrick,’” Andre said. “He said, ‘I mean, he was just a bad dude, he was a player, he could run, he could hit, he could do whatever was needed.’”
Don Shipley, who served as a water boy for the Frederick Falcons and whose father, the late Dick Shipley, coached the team, had a similar impression of Kidrick.
“I first saw Charlie play in 1969 when the Falcons played the Hagerstown Bears, and he was making tackles all over the field,” Don Shipley wrote in an email, adding that he saw Kidrick play more frequently when Dick Shipley took over as the Bears’ coach in 1973. “He was one of the hardest hitters I ever saw at that level.”
Such toughness wasn’t surprising, considering Charlie Kidrick did a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Kidrick’s semi-pro football career started in 1969 with the Hagerstown Bears. He played one season with the Frederick Falcons, in 1976, then played with the Harrisburg Cowboys. From 1979 to 1983, he was a player and assistant coach for the powerful Chambersburg Cardinals, who routinely won championships and went undefeated.
Kidrick returned to the Frederick Falcons in 1984, serving on the late Bing Keeney’s staff.
Often, standout performers have trouble making the transition to coaching. Charlie Kidrick had no such problem.
“During his days as an assistant coach with the Falcons, I’d watch him on the sidelines encouraging players,” Don Shipley wrote. “Those were great years for the team, with Bing Keeney as coach, and they won three straight league championships in 1987, 1988 and 1989.”
Francine has fond memories of those days, too, and not just on-the-field moments.
“I loved traveling with [Charlie] during his Falcon days, especially, because they were like a big family,” she said. “Everybody knew everybody. The camaraderie was just awesome.”
Kidrick, who retired after working for decades at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, later coached at the high school and middle school levels. In fact, he was an assistant football coach at his alma mater, Shepherdstown Middle School (it was Shepherdstown High when Kidrick went there).
The job was a good fit for Kidrick. The team was near his home, there were no long road trips. And Kidrick, who loved teaching defense to kids, was Shepherdstown Middle’s defensive coordinator.
Andre recalled seeing his father after Shepherdstown Middle won a championship game.
“A lot of the kids ran up and hugged him, they ran up and were taking pictures with him,” he said. “I’m sitting there taking pictures and just smiling and proud of him because you could see, he was happy, and he was probably more happy for the kids than himself.”
Kindrick’s induction into the minor league football hall of fame rekindled memories of his coaching career with the Falcons and his playing career as tough linebacker.
“There was something magic about going to the games at McCurdy Field under the lights,” Shipley said. “[Charlie] played long and played well and he was on some really good teams in Frederick, Chambersburg and Hagerstown.”
