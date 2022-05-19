With the start of the Frederick Keys’ second season in the MLB Draft League approaching, the team’s general manager, Andrew Klein, is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
Klein chats with host Greg Swatek about the crazy year of 2020 that saw the Keys lose their entire season due to the pandemic as well as their long-time affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles. Klein answers questions about the MLB Draft League and how its been received in Frederick so far, the team’s new ownership group (Attain Sports and Entertainment), the stadium situation and the team’s desire to become an MLB affiliate again.
He also talks about how he got his start in the business, scraping gum off the bottom of stadium seats, how he fooled his daughter in a Baby Shark costume, the rejection letter he received and still has from a custodial job and how he managed the long and tedious days as a toll taker.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon joins Greg to review the high school spring sports playoffs for Frederick County teams, which is full of teams in the state quarterfinals and semifinals for baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse.
What follows is an excerpt from their conversation. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: What is Attain’s vision for the team, ultimately?
Klein: I think everyone from Attain ... everyone in the building, and even people that we work with at the city, whether it’s the mayor or the aldermen, everyone is in agreement that moving back into affiliated ball is the goal. And doing that in as short a time as possible is also the goal. It’s just a matter of, it’s something that’s going to cost a lot of money, because it requires large renovations to the stadium. And it’s one of those things that we need to figure out what that’s going to look like, what that timeline is going to be, and then we can move on from there. But everyone is in agreement, that affiliated ball is what we’re looking to be a part of again, whether that’s the Orioles or not, I don’t know, because obviously, there’s no crystal ball in that sense. But the Draft League, we’re happy that we have it, we’re happy to be a part of it. But we understand that it’s also the “right now” but it’s not necessarily the long-term goal. The long-term goal is to get back to affiliated [baseball] and that 70-game home schedule, and having one [big league] team that we work with and being able to do all the things that come with that.
Swatek: The stadium, it was built in 1989. Is that the biggest obstacle to getting back to affiliated ball, and what is the path back to affiliated ball for the Keys?
Klein: Yeah, the stadium is the reason that we are where we are right now. It was a great stadium when it was built. It has served us very well. And the real thing is, it was a combination of things where we never anticipated a downsizing of minor league baseball, obviously. That’s not something that had ever happened. ... No one thought that was a possibility. And under our previous ownership and everything else, we’ve been putting improvements into the stadium. We work with the city. ...
But primarily, most of the stuff that we do has been front-facing improvements, things that enrich the fan experience. Whether that is upgrading some of the general admission seating to the blue reserved seats behind home plate. Whether that’s upgrading our upstairs club and suites so that they’re more modern. Whether that is adding a new concession stand or expanding our nets so that there’s more safety for the fans. More often than not, that’s the type of stuff that we’ve been doing. And although it is wonderful for our fans, it’s not what a Major League Baseball team wants. They want things to be improved for the players. And there are things that, unfortunately, have not been really addressed in a serious way since our opening in 1990. And so if you look at the clubhouse as an example, the clubhouse is not a bad clubhouse. But it was built based on the standards of a minor league team in 1990. And that’s when you would have 25 players, a hitting coach, a pitching coach and a manager. And that was it.
Nowadays, you’ve got whole analytics teams that are coming through and trying to do things ... you’ve got roving coaches that could be coming into town any day, and they don’t necessarily [send] one at a time. So you might have five coaches joining you for a day, or a week. And then you’ve got additional players, because if there’s an injury, that guy might be on the injured list but he’s not necessarily sent away from the team. ... So spacing has gotten tougher in our clubhouse despite the fact that we haven’t done anything wrong, necessarily. It’s just, baseball has evolved in that way. And so, yeah, our clubhouse needs improvements, and it needs more space for that.
Swatek: On the cost-benefit analysis, is it better to start over start from scratch, get a new stadium going in Frederick? Or would it be more cost-effective to renovate Harry Grove into what it needs to be to get an affiliated team?
Klein: It’s an interesting question because [in terms of being] cost-effective, I think renovating it is probably the correct answer. I think you can renovate it ... with probably less money. We’re talking tens of millions of dollars with all of this. So it’s well out of my realm. I can’t just pull it out of my pocket. Obviously, I’m talking about other people’s money. But it’s one of those things where I think the cost-benefit analysis, so to speak, is if you claim that $30 million will renovate the current site, or let’s say $50 million builds you a brand-new site a mile away in town, yeah, that’s a $20 million difference — which is huge for most people. But does $30 million stay $30 million? Or do you start running into things because you’re trying to renovate a stadium that’s 30-plus years old, and now it turns into 35 or 40 [million dollars]? And then, at what point of renovating the current location is it like, well, for that amount of money, I should have just started [at] a brand-new spot? So those are the conversations that I might get to be a part of. But I’m definitely not the final decision-maker on those just because, like I said, the amount of money that is being talked about. It’s something that [ownership and the city are] really going to have to make that call [about] what the long-term plan is. Is it the current site, or are we going to potentially look at a new site?
Swatek: Is finding land an issue? Would you have to build on the current site, or would you need to get something off the current location?
Klein: Again, it really just depends on what they would want to do. My understanding is there’s probably some land that could be a potential site. Again, there’s stuff that would have to happen for it to get to that point. It’s not necessarily ready to go tomorrow.
Swatek: And that adds to the cost, too, because you have to buy the land before you even put the first brick down on the stadium.
Klein: Again, that’s all the cost-benefit side of things. But it’s either looking at that option, or it’s looking at the option of potentially ... gutting the current location or just doing other types of renovations that are long-term improvements. So it’s just trying to figure out what’s the most logical and [what] makes the most sense for the long-term viability of the team.
