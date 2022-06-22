In his first season as manger of the Frederick Keys, Joe Oliver is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Oliver was a catcher for seven Major League teams over the course of a 19-year professional career. He chats with Greg Swatek about his time with the Cincinnati Reds, which included winning a World Series in 1990.
He recounts his game-winning hit in Game 2 of that World Series off of Dennis Eckersley, the Hall of Fame closer for the Oakland Athletics, the toll of playing a grueling position like catcher took on his body and what it was like to play for an eccentric owner like Marge Schott of the Reds.
Oliver also shares why he wanted to get into managing after a lengthy absence away from the game to be with his family and what he likes about this current Keys team.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins Greg to talk about his love of baseball.
What follows is an excerpt from their conversation. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: Just set the scene for me. I mean, it’s the fall of 1990 at old Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. The score is 4-4. It’s in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the World Series. Your teammate, Billy Bates, reached on an infield single. Another one of your teammates, Chris Sabo, singled to left to move him to second. And then your name is called over the stadium loudspeaker, and you’re coming up to face the A’s Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley. What was going through your head at that point?
Oliver: Well, I had an opportunity in the eighth inning off of Rick Honeycutt to drive in a run, and I grounded out to third base. So, we were in a situation where Tom Browning’s wife had gone into labor, and he was the Game 3 starter, and we were staring at going into deeper extra innings. And they were trying to find Tom, and he had taken off to the hospital. And they put a plea out over the broadcast and also over the radio, trying to get Tom to come back. And I didn’t know that at that point in time, but I found out that afterwards. But I’m walking up to the plate and have had no history facing Dennis Eckersley, but only seeing him for the past couple of years pitching and dominating in the Major Leagues and the best closer of all time at that point in time. And just wanted to find a decent pitch to hit. And I took the first pitch, and it was a backup slider inside that I was mad I didn’t hit it. Because, typically, I’m a very aggressive hitter early in the count. And I said, ‘Well, he showed me what he wants to do with the breaking ball, and I was looking for another breaking ball again. And, fortunately for me, he threw another backup slider and I was able to hit it down the third-base line. And, as the ball was rolling through the air, you have one of those surreal moments where it just seems like time kind of stands still, and you can kind of picture and see the seams rotating and going through the air. And then I see it hit half fair, half foul, and you only need half fair and [umpire] Randy Marsh signaling fair ball. And it was just the loudest eruption and scream I’ve ever heard in my life. And, you know, if that’s what I’m remembered for in Cincinnati the rest of my life, I’ll be happy to carry that torch.
Swatek: Yeah, well, what was going through your head in the moment? I mean, just what was that moment like for you to win a World Series game?
Oliver: In disbelief. You know, it just, you always believe you’re gonna do that. And you play those games in the backyard as a kid growing up or you’re coming up [in the minor leagues], and I got to live that moment. You know, and just to sit there and cherish that and look back on it, every time I see the video, it just gives me chills and takes me right back to still not believing that it happened. I mean, you’re talking, you know, a World Series game walk-off and off of one of the best relievers in the history of the game, and very fortunate that I had that situation and came through.
Swatek: What made that 1990 Reds team so special?
Oliver: I think the adversity that we went through later in the year. We got off to such a hot start, and pretty much, we were on cruise control the rest of the season until, kind of, August hit we started having guys get hurt. And then some of the role guys were able to come in and get at-bats and build confidence. And we were showing that we had some depth, and it showed in the in the playoffs, in the World Series when you had to put in Glen Braggs to play and Herm Winningham and Luis Quinones with a big pinch hit and Ron Oester with a big pinch hit. And, you know, all of these guys and especially the bullpen with Scott Scudder and Jack Armstrong, and these guys came through. We had the Nasty Boys on the back end. So, we had a lot of confidence in that clubhouse. And we were pretty fortunate that we did get a lot of playing time for the guys that ironically had to play some pretty big innings for us down the stretch and in the National League Championship Series and in the World Series. So, I think it built the camaraderie and the trust throughout the whole clubhouse. And we were a very tight group and, you know, it seems like when we get together for reunions and things, those stories and those things that happen throughout the season, they just pop right up. That’s, you know, kind of that tight-knit family we were.
Swatek: Yeah. Do you have any really good stories from that season that you could share?
Oliver: Well, I mean, we just we just did things together. You know, we would go to dinner together. We would hang out together. And I think it’s really fortunate that we didn’t have cell phones at that point in time because we weren’t just sitting there staring at our iPhones. And we were able to sit and get to know each other, and we knew the family members and, you know, when somebody’s parents were sick or wife wasn’t feeling well. I mean, we just were a big caring family and interacted with each other extremely well.
Swatek: Do you talk about that with your players of this current generation? Hey, guys, put the phone down every once in a while and just chat and bond.
Oliver: You try to. You know, you try to, and it works for about five minutes. And then it’s, you know, they’re back to Instagram and Facebook and Twitter and everything else. And, you know, they’re always constantly trying to update their status on what they’re doing and where they are. And, you know, it’s kind of a shame. It’s not only just in, you know, clubhouses across America or the world, it’s really society in general. I mean, if you look at a ballgame, whether it’s football, baseball, basketball, people are not sitting there enjoying the moment. They’re trying to constantly record it. You know, experience the emotions and experience the time out and don’t just sit there and also look at your phone and stare at your phone all day long. You know, enjoy it. You went to a ballgame. Go enjoy it.
Swatek: What if there was Twitter and Instagram and Facebook back in 1990? Would you guys have gotten in some some trouble?
Oliver: I’m just glad it wasn’t. You know, you go out with your friends, and you have a good time or whatever. But it’s always somebody’s trying to take a picture and post something. And, as innocent as it can be, you know, you can take certain pictures out of context of what’s going on. And, you know, it could be a fan that walks up and wants a photo with you. And then, the next thing you know, they’re trying to say that you’re with this person, whether it’s a female or whether it’s a bad person. I mean, it can be not the truth, and it’s really a shame that that’s where we are right now, instead of just being able to enjoy athletes and what they’re able to do.
