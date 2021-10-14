In mid-August, Western Ville CF 1892 began its inaugural season as a men’s semi-pro soccer team in Frederick County. The coach and owner of the team is Joel Ramirez, who graduated from Tuscarora High School in 2016 and serves in the Maryland National Guard.
On this week’s episode of the Final Score podcast, Ramirez talks with host Greg Swatek about what inspired him to start the team, how he attracted players, his own background in soccer and passion for the sport and how much work and cost is involved in starting a semi-pro team from scratch. He also talks about how the organization plans to expand with indoor soccer during the winter months.
Prior to that, News-Post sports writer John Cannon joins Greg for their weekly look around the county sports scene. With the regular season winding down in high school football, they preview this week’s big matchups between Linganore and Frederick and Middletown and Brunswick.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
