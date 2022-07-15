By now, they can almost be counted among the locals.
They know where to stay. They know where to eat. They have seen many of the sights.
“It’s like playing at home again,” said Wayne Persinger, the coach of the Frederick Heartbreakers Gold 18-and-under elite fastpitch softball team.
On Sunday, the Heartbreakers will begin play in the USA Softball Gold National Championships in Oklahoma City.
It marks their seventh straight appearance in the Gold 18U nationals, which features some of the best softball teams from across the country, and their fourth trip to Oklahoma City to participate after making the trek in 2014, ‘16 and ‘20.
“We know the routine,” Earl Edwards, the recruiting coordinator for the Heartbreakers, said of the team’s familiarity with the town and the playing venue. “It helps us a ton.”
The Heartbreakers will be one of 40 or more teams participating in the Gold 18U nationals. They have three pool play games for the purposes of seeding the double-elimination tournament that will ultimately crown the champion.
They are aiming to surpass their best finish in this tournament when a roster loaded with seven Division I college recruits went to Oklahoma City in 2016 and finished 13th out of 56 teams.
The Heartbreakers typically qualify for the Gold 18U nationals every fall by either winning or finishing as the runner-up in one of several elite travel tournaments.
Their long string of appearances in this annual summer showcase show just how consistently good they have been.
This particular team, comprised of 13 players primarily from Frederick and Washington counties, is 61-20 since they began playing in the fall and 31-11 since the summer tournament season began on Memorial Day weekend in Hagerstown.
“I enjoy our energy and our communication, on and off the field,” said Ashlynn Routzhan, a pitcher and a first baseman for the Heartbreakers.
Routzhan, who played at Middletown High School and will continue her softball career with Heartbreakers teammate and Oakdale High graduate Gracie Nelson at Frostburg State University, said she has made huge personal strides as a member of the Heartbreakers.
“I have grown mentally,” Routzhan said. “I’ve had many ups and downs with hitting and fielding. And so I’ve found that once I get out of that [mentally], I find that I can learn from my failures, and that I can teach my other teammates on how to improve on that because everyone goes through it.
“I thought I was the only one when I was younger, playing on this team at a really high level. So, I felt that was something that was really rewarding, being on this team and facing [top] competition and learning how to fail.”
In Oklahoma City, the Heartbreakers will stay at the same hotel that they occupied in 2020.
They have visited Arcadia Lake and the memorial for the 1995 bombing.
Apparently, NBA great Kevin Durant has a good restaurant in town, according to Persinger.
“It’s right next to Toby Keith’s,” Persinger said.
He would know.
NOTE: The Heartbreakers Gold roster is made up of the following players: Kara Watkins (infield), Gracie Nelson (outfield), Madison Taylor (pitcher, first base), Ashlynn Routzahn (pitcher, first base), Kayla Talbert (second base, outfield), Camille Jones (outfield, utility), Camryn MacKay (pitcher, utility), Sydney Orndorff (outfield, utility), Sage Haller (shortstop, outfielder), Haylee Hartman (outfield, first base, third base), Madison Lepeonka (catcher, utility), Kayla Pilson (pitcher, utility), Taylor Smith (pitcher, shortstop).
