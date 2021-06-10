The Frederick Keys’ futility continued Thursday afternoon as they lost 14-5 to the Trenton Thunder in MLB Draft League action in New Jersey.
The loss sends Frederick to 0-12-2 to open its first season in the league.
The Keys took a 1-0 lead in the second inning Thursday before the floodgates opened for Trenton, which scored five runs in the fourth, then broke the game open with four more in the sixth.
Keys catcher Brendan Tinsman, who hit .257 at Wake Forest this spring, provided a highlight for Frederick with his first home run. He went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Kevin Jimenez, who hit .328 at New Mexico State this year, went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Four Frederick pitchers surrendered a total of six extra-base hits to the Thunder, who rapped 12 hits in sweeping the three-game series.
The Keys collected nine hits, but they made five errors in the game.
Frederick returns home to open a three-game series Friday against Mahoning Valley. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field.
