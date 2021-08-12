The Frederick Keys surrendered 15 hits and fell to the Trenton Thunder 9-2 Thursday night at Nymeo Field.
After scoring a pair of runs in the first inning, the Keys surrendered seven runs in the second and never recovered.
Bradley Harmon had two of the Keys' five hits and scored a run.
The Keys conclude their first season in the MLB Draft League Friday with a 7 p.m. game against Trenton.
