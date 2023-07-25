Heartbreakers 18U Gold champs

The 18U Frederick Heartbreakers Gold National team — made up of some of the county’s top talent, along with others from nearby counties — compiled a combined fall/summer record of 83-3-1. On Saturday, they won the USA Softball National Championship 18U Gold crown.

 Courtesy photo by USA Softball

After losing just one game last fall, the Frederick-based 18U Heartbreakers Gold National travel softball team entered the summer tournament season with high expectations.

“It was a big eye-opener that we had a ton of potential,” Heartbreakers ace pitcher Taylor Smith said. “It’s been pretty known that we had a bright future.”

MrSniper
MrSniper

Quite an accomplishment. Those Oklahoma programs are no joke. Big credit to the coaches too. I’ve known all-star teams come up short without the proper guidance. Good fortune in all your future endeavors.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The way these young women and thousands more across the Country play softball, it’s a lot more fun watching than the MLB with their Billionaire players. Congratulations Ladies, see you in the College Softball World Series in the future.

