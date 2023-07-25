After losing just one game last fall, the Frederick-based 18U Heartbreakers Gold National travel softball team entered the summer tournament season with high expectations.
“It was a big eye-opener that we had a ton of potential,” Heartbreakers ace pitcher Taylor Smith said. “It’s been pretty known that we had a bright future.”
Bright enough to capture a national title, in fact.
The Heartbreakers won the USA Softball National Championship 18U Gold crown by going a perfect 8-0 in the tournament in Oklahoma City from July 17 to July 22.
Stocked with standouts from softball-rich Frederick County along with talent from other nearby counties, the Heartbreakers pulled out a pair of extra-inning wins in bracket play before rolling to a 10-2 victory over LA Blazers Elite (Louisiana) in the final on Saturday.
Unbeaten heading into the finals, the Heartbreakers needed just one win to bring home the program’s first 18U Gold national crown. A loss would’ve forced an if-necessary game that also would’ve been played Saturday, not Sunday as originally planned.
Informed about this schedule change, Heartbreakers players made it clear they had no intention of playing an extra game.
“Once I went down and told the girls, they were like, ‘We’ve got this, Coach,’” Heartbreakers head coach Wayne Persinger said. “It gave me goosebumps that they had that approach.”
The national title capped a remarkable run that saw the Heartbreakers compile a combined fall/summer record of 83-3-1. It also justified a tweak made to the longtime travel team’s moniker.
“Starting this fall, we decided to add national to the end of our name,” Heartbreakers coach/recruiting coordinator Earl Edwards said. “We really challenged our kids because we’ve gotten a lot of the best players in this region with the Avery Neumans and Taylor Smiths and [Madison] Lepeonkas ...”
Those names and all the others on the Heartbreakers roster are known by anyone familiar with high school softball in this area. And with so many top-notch players, the Heartbreakers decided to adopt the national name so they could enter prestigious tournaments in places like Georgia, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“We took that approach because throughout the nation, in talking to college coaches, we needed to put that title on there to give our organization the status to get into some of these tournaments,” Persinger said. “Because not everybody’s always accepted unless you have a really good résumé.”
The Heartbreakers proved more than capable of holding their own against elite competition.
“We just kept winning and winning and winning,” said Gracie Wilson, a rising senior outfielder-pitcher from Linganore who recently committed to Maryland. “Once we got to Oklahoma, we knew there was a very good chance that we could win it all, so we pretty much just left it all out there and did all we could to win it, and we did.”
After falling behind 2-0 in the final, the Heartbreakers tied it up, got a go-ahead homer from Neuman and never looked back.
Not so long ago, the Heartbreakers placed 21st in the national tournament. Last year, they were fifth, which was respectable but far short of their ambition to be a legitimate title contender in 2023.
To take that next step, they kept plugging away at practices at Hood College or The Athlete Factory in the winter. And come summer tournament time, they didn’t just play showcase games, where players look to catch the eye of college recruiters. They took the play-to-win approach, sticking around all weekend in hopes of winning tournament finals, figuring this would prepare them for a run at the national crown.
While the Heartbreakers had never won an 18U Gold national title, many of their players had been in high-stakes games.
Wilson and recent graduate Camryn MacKay, for instance, both helped Linganore capture the 3A state title in 2022. And Smith pitched a two-hit, 13-strikeout gem in this year’s 1A state championship game, only to see her Catoctin team suffer a tough 1-0 loss. She wasted little time transitioning from high school to the Heartbreakers.
“I played the next day,” Smith said. “It was hard because you don’t get a break, but it’s really enjoyable playing with my travel team.”
Her Heartbreakers catcher was Lepeonka, who played against Smith in the spring for a Walkersville team that reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Most Heartbreakers played high school softball against each other in the spring.
“I think since a lot of us play each other on our high school teams, we’re kind of able to keep that bond going,” said Neuman, a hard-hitting Tuscarora standout who anchored the shortstop position and pitched for the Heartbreakers. “Because we see each other when we play and we’re kind of like, ‘Hey.’ We take pictures. We’re all really nice girls, and I think our personalities fit well together.”
That chemistry makes things a little easier on coaches.
“They’re actually like sisters from the same family,” Persinger said. “If someone’s having a bad day, they’re there to pick ‘em up. If someone’s acting out of sorts, they’re there to straighten ‘em back up. They pretty much self-regulate themselves.”
Players and coaches alike mentioned how the Heartbreakers benefited from an embarrassment of softball riches. Pretty much every player made vital contributions, whether it was someone like Wilson or Neuman getting timely RBIs, Smith piling up a tournament-best 46 strikeouts, Sydney Orndorff leading the team in hits or third baseman Sage Haller making fine defensive plays.
Lopsided wins were the norm for the Heartbreakers in pool play. And when they were challenged in bracket play, where they pulled out extra-inning wins of 7-6 over LA Blazers Elite and 4-3 win over Rock Gold Waye, they were ready. Wilson walked off both games, via a sac fly and base hit.
“Those were definitely very stressful, especially knowing that if you lose, you go into elimination play,” said Smith, who pitched in both nail-biters. “But I know my team has my back, so I can breathe out there because I know we can go and hit.”
Aside from aforementioned players, the Heartbreakers roster included Kayla Talbert, Camille Jones, Kayla Pilson, Haylee Hartman, Emmalee Burker, Hailey Putnam and Gabby Bibb. The coaching staff included Michaela Persinger and PJ Donaghue.
Quite an accomplishment. Those Oklahoma programs are no joke. Big credit to the coaches too. I’ve known all-star teams come up short without the proper guidance. Good fortune in all your future endeavors.
The way these young women and thousands more across the Country play softball, it’s a lot more fun watching than the MLB with their Billionaire players. Congratulations Ladies, see you in the College Softball World Series in the future.
