The Frederick Keys surrendered 10 runs in the eighth inning Tuesday night, turning a two-run lead over the host West Virginia Black Bears into a 16-8 road loss.
Six different pitchers played for the Keys, and all but starter Nick Stewart surrendered at least two runs. Stewart worked a pair of scoreless innings, striking out two.
The Keys fell to 4-17-2 on the season. They are the only team in the six-team MLB Draft League without at least 10 wins.
Infielder Yareb Martinez and catcher J.P. Fullerton, the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in Frederick’s order, each had a pair of hits and drove in runs.
The teams meet again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
