Summer nights at Brunswick High’s baseball field look different in 2022.
For three decades, the Brunswick Orioles semi-pro baseball team took the diamond, fielding a squad of college players and adults that routinely romped through the Blue Ridge League and was a national title contender.
But this year, that spectacle is absent.
The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the Blue Ridge League and strained the Orioles financially, so they are not fielding a team in 2022 and potentially beyond.
“The pandemic just really destroyed it,” Orioles manager Roger Dawson said. “It’s a shame.”
Once a dominant regional power in semi-pro baseball, the Blue Ridge League was down to just two teams for 2022, including Brunswick. That essentially meant the Orioles would have to operate as an independent club, cobbling together a schedule and traveling to places far from Frederick County.
With gas prices remaining extremely high, it quickly became unfeasible.
“It deters kids from coming in and playing if they have to travel a lot,” Orioles coach John Mangold said. “We can’t expect kids to drive an hour and a half to a baseball game.”
That wasn’t their only financial hit.
The pandemic squeezed small businesses across Brunswick and Frederick County, meaning the Orioles could no longer rely on them as sponsors. As such, fundraisers for the team went away, and so too did the money.
The team was unable to collect player fees and didn’t want to raise them, so another source of income vanished. The cost to use the field at Brunswick High also increased.
All that, plus struggles to recruit new players, made fielding a team impractical.
“When you take a year off from baseball and from an organization that’s putting up 10 grand a year to put a team on the field, some of those teams just never recover from that,” Dawson said.
With no semi-pro team, the Orioles pivoted their focus to youth ball. The organization is running 14U and 16U teams for the first time this summer, and they are expanding to include an 18U team in the next two years, said Brad Eye, who coordinates the youth teams.
Dawson said they also hope to field an American Legion squad beginning next year.
“Brunswick’s a baseball town, so we definitely have the interest,” Eye said.
As such, the move to a youth-focused program was a fairly natural one for the Orioles. They are able to pull from the well of talent in the tradition-rich town, and every player attends Brunswick Middle or High.
“It was a way to keep all of our kids together playing together,” Eye said. “The 14U will eventually be on the high school team, and the 16U kids are already on the high school team. So we’re … just going to bring them all up through.”
Much like the prior incarnation of the Orioles — who were mainstays in the National Amateur Baseball Federation’s World Series and the 2004 national champions — the youth teams are already finding success.
The 14U squad finished above .500 in its inaugural spring season in the Montgomery County Baseball Association. The 16U team — exclusively a tournament club — won its first competition and threw a pair of no-hitters in the process.
“The Brunswick Orioles are alive and well,” Dawson said.
One day, that might be the case for the semi-pro team, too.
The Orioles hope to resurrect the amateur team at some point in the future, with the youth teams potentially serving as a pipeline for that. But that is years away from happening, if it does at all.
“It’s possible, but once you don’t have a team, it’s difficult to get started back up,” Mangold said. “It has to be under the right circumstances.”
