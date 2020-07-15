Back in April, the official Maryland American Legion baseball season was effectively canceled due to the coronavirus.
At the same time, though, Woodsboro Post 282 manager Tim Copenhaver wasn’t ready to just give up. And others were of the same mind.
Now, even though the games are merely unsanctioned exhibitions and the teams are operating, like Mount Airy Gold Star Post 191 manager Ryan Staley said, “as individual actors,” a quasi-season is taking place in Frederick County and around Maryland among what would have been legion players.
For this abbreviated summer campaign, Copenhaver’s team is called the Woodsboro Baseball Club, and it draws players ages 19-under from Walkersville, Catoctin and Francis Scott Key high schools. Staley’s team goes by the Mount Airy Mustangs, pulling players from the Linganore, Oakdale, Urbana and South Carroll high school areas.
Just like they would in a typical summer spent affiliated with their posts, both squads are made up of the same rosters the managers expected to have before the Western Maryland District quashed the local legion season in light of the national headquarters’ decision on April 7 to cancel the 2020 regional and World Series tournaments.
“All along, we wanted to try to put something together,” said Copenhaver, mentioning how a couple of his players have committed to colleges but didn’t see any action this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We just wanted to get them some playing time, because [next spring is] a long way off.”
Woodsboro’s season will last five weeks and include 20 games. Since starting last Monday, the team has gone 4-2.
“We put together a pretty aggressive schedule,” Copenhaver said, giving a nod to his assistant, David Kelley, for organizing the slate.
Mount Airy (1-2) will play 15 times through the first week of August.
And all of these contests have been scheduled independently against other legion-based teams that saw their seasons wiped out but decided to band together on their own anyway.
There is no team from what would’ve been Francis Scott Key Post 11’s area, though Copenhaver said he added two junior players from Frederick.
Staley said, simply, this is about giving some of the kids “one last shot at being around baseball and playing the game.”
Without the legion affiliation, the teams had to purchase their own insurance and new uniforms.
In addition, they are taking extra safety precautions due to the pandemic, including maintaining social distance whenever possible. Copenhaver’s team doesn’t use the dugout during practices or home games. There is no sharing of helmets or bats. Hand sanitizer is always available, but sunflower seeds and bubblegum are not allowed.
Staley’s players are urged to wear masks if they are in a dugout. Also, he said they use an infrared thermometer to take the players’ temperatures once a week.
After the first practices or games, the oddity of the new rules wore off. Said Staley, “For the most part it’s baseball as normal,” adding that one of the biggest differences is the prohibition of the postgame handshake line.
However, Copenhaver said some of his primary pitchers are dealing with injuries that could partly be attributed to the missed spring season.
“Yes, I really think that,” he said. “We practiced six times, I think, and then we started playing games. Like I said, they’d been laid off for three months. I honestly think some of it’s from that. We tried to take it easy on them.”
Even with all of the coronavirus-related alterations, a semblance of normalcy has returned as the teams have taken the field — and that was part of the goal.
“They were excited. They couldn’t wait to get back on the field to get to work,” Staley said of his players. “It has a little bit different feel in that there’s no end goal with a state tournament, but they’re enjoying it.”
