After coming to a virtual standstill in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Frederick County sports world gradually cranked back up in 2021.
Unable to compete since March of 2020 because of the health crisis, Frederick County Public Schools teams returned to action as all three FCPS sports seasons were squeezed into the second half of the school year.
And after the MPSSAA began holding state championships again in the spring, several Frederick County teams emerged as title contenders.
Urbana’s boys lacrosse, tennis and golf teams, Brunswick’s boys cross-country and boys soccer teams and Catoctin’s baseball team all won state crowns.
In college sports, Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Frederick Keys baseball team also returned, this time as a member of the newly created Major League Baseball Draft League after the team lost its affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles.
Those are just some of the noteworthy stories that occurred in 2021. So take a look at events that happened in the local sports scene during the past year.
JANUARY
9—Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, a Linganore High School graduate, is the Rams’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is given to a player who is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. Havenstein bounced back from a knee injury, which forced him to miss the final seven games of the 2019 season, and ended up starting every game in 2020.
12—Hood College decides to opt out of the Middle Atlantic Conference’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons because COVID-19 infections have been spiking in Frederick County and elsewhere in recent weeks.
13—Former Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher and Thomas Johnson graduate Branden Kline announces his retirement from baseball. Kline, 29 at the time of his announcement, went 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA over 46 innings in 37 games during a big-league career that spanned two seasons.
13—Basketball star Saylor Poffenbarger graduates from Middletown High School and heads off to join the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team a semester early.
20—Frederick County Public Schools announces it will resume winter sports activities on Jan. 25, starting with one week of practice before beginning a condensed winter season that will run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 12. Public school sporting events were last held in March 2020, when the MPSSAA basketball playoffs were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FEBRUARY
12—The FCPS’ brief winter season comes to an end for basketball teams. The final night of action includes wins by the Oakdale and Frederick girls teams and the Urbana boys team. Like all other events held by FCPS since it resumed play for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020, no spectators are allowed to attend those games.
19—With snow and ice blanketing fields two weeks before the start of the season, Frederick County Public Schools decides the first week of football games will consist of only of scrimmages. FCPS football teams were scheduled to have their first full-contact practices on Feb. 20 in preparation for a season that begins March 5. Converting what would’ve been regular-season openers into a scrimmages will give more teams time to prepare.
20—Frederick Christian Academy’s boys basketball team beats Carroll Christian 56-49 in the National Association of Christian Schools Athletic Association’s championship game. Justin Morrisey leads the Defenders (12-3), finishing with a game-high 31 points along with six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
24—FCPS announces that it will allow a limited number of spectators to attend upcoming sporting events. The families of every athlete and team manager will be allotted two tickets per contest at no charge. Attendance at sporting events will still be capped at 250 for outdoor events and 100 for indoor events with protocols such as social distancing and mask-wearing remaining in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
26—Oakdale’s ice hockey team beats the Washington County North Stars 4-2 in the Monocacy Cup championship game at Skate Frederick. The Bears advance to the Maryland Student Hockey League playoffs, where they get a top seed and first-round bye.
28—Brunswick High School senior pole vaulter Jackson Tuomey clears a height of 16 feet, 3/4 inches at the Adidas Indoor Nationals in Virginia. While there are no official records kept for Maryland high school athletes beyond what is accomplished at MPSSAA state meets, Railroaders coach Lee Zumbach believes Tuomey’s newest height is the best in the history of the state for a high schooler.
MARCH
1—Mark Wolcott is hired as Oakdale’s new athletic director. Wolcott held that same position at Tuscarora High School for four years before becoming an assistant principal at Urbana High School.
5—Daryl Hayes steps down as St. John’s Catholic Prep’s football coach to accept a job as head football coach at Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, Texas. Hayes went 21-23 with the Vikings. St. John’s was the only Frederick County football team to play games in the fall of 2020, when Hayes garnered national attention for continuing to coach after suffering a heart attack during what turned out to be the Vikings’ season finale, a 53-0 loss to Concordia Prep.
8—Mount St. Mary’s Kendall Bresee, an Urbana graduate, wins the Northeast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Also, the Mount’s Maria Marchesano is named the conference’s top coach after guiding her team to its first regular-season NEC title since 2001.
9—Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team stuns Bryant 73-68 in the Northeast Conference championship game in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and clinches an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. It will be the sixth trip to the NCAAs for the Mountaineers, who were the NEC’s No. 4 seed. Damian Chong Qui (21 points) and Malik Jefferson (10 points, 15 rebounds) lead the Mount.
13—In his second fight in the UFC, Urbana High School grad Matthew Semelsberger knocks out veteran opponent Jason Witt in just 16 seconds of their scheduled three-round welterweight fight, which opened the UFC Fight Night card.
14—Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team rolls to a 70-38 win over Wagner in the Northeast Conference championship game at Knott Arena. It’s the Mount’s first NEC championship in 26 years, and it sends the team to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.
18—Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team loses to Texas Southern 60-52 in an NCAA tournament play-in game. The Mount built a 10-point lead in the first half, then the Tigers used a press defense and a fast-paced offense to turn the tide.
22—Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team, the decided underdog, loses to No. 2 seed Maryland 98-45 in an NCAA first-round game at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Mount finishes with a 17-7 record.
31—Randolph-Macon College men’s basketball coach Josh Merkel, a St. John’s Catholic Prep grad, is named the 2021 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year, which is presented annually to the top men’s basketball coach in Division III.
APRIL
9—Urbana’s golf team captures the Frederick County crown for the 11th time in 12 years by beating second-place Oakdale 288-294 at the FCPS golf championships at Clustered Spires Golf Club in Frederick. The Hawks were led by junior AnPhi Le, who won the overall title and the girls championship by shooting a 3-under 69.
15—Middletown’s boys and Tuscarora’s girls capture Frederick County Public Schools soccer championships, while Oakdale wins the FCPS volleyball championship.
16—Middletown beats Walkersville in the Frederick Public Schools football championship game, and Urbana beats Oakdale in the FCPS field hockey game.
17—Thomas Johnson senior Alex Lombardo and Frederick freshman Caroline Gregory win individual titles at the Frederick County cross-country championships at TJ High School. Lombardo’s victory helps the Patriots win the boys team title, while Urbana captures the girls team crown.
19—Percy Agyei-Obese, an Oakdale High School graduate and senior running back at James Madison University, is named as one of 16 finalists for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. He finishes 11th in the voting.
29—Taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA to college athletes, Middletown grad Erika Pritchard transfers to volleyball powerhouse Penn State after completing her senior season at Maryland.
MAY
8—Top-seeded Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse team overcomes a four-goal deficit and beats No. 2 seed Wagner 9-8 in the Northeast Conference tournament final. It’s the Mount’s first conference tournament crown since 2005. Three former Frederick County softball players, Tuscarora’s Kaleigh Edwards, Walkersville’s Lindsey Windsor and Catoctin’s Raegan Smith, help Salisbury earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament by capturing the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament championship.
10—Oakdale grad and James Madison senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese is named a 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS First Team All-American.
15—Frederick Community College’s baseball team earns a berth in the NJCAA Division II World Series by beating Chesapeake College in the Region XX D2 Tournament championship game. It’s the seventh NJCAA World Series for the Cougars.
16—Frederick Community College’s men’s soccer team captures the school’s first Region XX D1 Tournament championship by beating Montgomery College 2-1 in the final on a goal scored by Diego Camarena just a couple minutes into overtime.
19—The MPSSAA announces that it will reinstate state postseason competition for all sports, meaning spring athletes will be the first to compete for MPSSAA state crowns since the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports in March 2020.
25—The Frederick Keys play their first game, a 6-5 road loss to the Trenton Thunder, as an MLB Draft League team. The Keys played in the single-A Carolina League from 1989 to 2019 (the league didn’t play in 2020) but lost their 31-year affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles when Major League Baseball decided to reduce the number of affiliated minor league teams.
26—Thomas Johnson senior shortstop Jacob Orr, who will continue his baseball career at the University of Maryland, pulls off an unassisted triple play and steals home to help the Patriots to a 2-0 win over Linganore.
27—Urbana’s girls and Thomas Johnson’s boys win team titles at the Frederick County Public Schools track and field championships at Urbana High School.
31—Frederick Community College’s baseball team is ousted from the NJCAA Division II World Series, falling 6-2 to Madison College in Enid, Oklahoma. The Cougars finish with a 20-11 record.
JUNE
8—Urbana wins the boys and girls team titles at the Frederick County Public Schools tennis championships. The Hawks sweep every bracket title except for No. 2 singles in boys and girls. The No. 1 singles crowns were won by Urbana’s Charles Lowery (boys) and Shloka Tambat (girls).
15—Legendary former Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball coach Jim Phelan dies at 92. Coaching the Mount from 1954 to 2003, Phelan won 830 games, a Division II national title and took 16 Mount teams to NCAA tournaments, including two at the Division I level. Phelan, known for wearing a bow tie while patrolling the sideline, is a member of 12 halls of fame, including National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
18—Urbana’s boys lacrosse team captures its first MPSSAA state crown, beating Towson 7-6 in the Class 3A final at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex. Catoctin wins the MPSSAA Class 1A state baseball title by beating St. Michaels 10-3 in the championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. It’s the second state title for the Cougars, with the first coming in 2013. Brunswick’s Jackson Tuomey wins the high jump, long jump and pole vault at the Class 1A state meet at the Prince George’s Learning Complex. The Brunswick girls (1A) and Urbana girls (4A) both place second in the team standings.
19—Urbana’s Claire Kim and Kevin Li capture the Class 3A state tennis mixed doubles title, beating Huntingtown’s Brody White and Bella White 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the final at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia. This marks the first time a Frederick County doubles team has won a state title, and the win helps the Hawks capture the 3A team state crown. Middletown’s girls lacrosse team loses 13-10 to Queen Anne’s in the Class 2A state championship game. This was the Knights’ first trip to the state final, and their three-goal margin of defeat is the closest a Frederick County girls lacrosse team has ever come to winning a state crown. Urbana High School grad Matthew Semelsberger suffers the first loss of his UFC career, dropping a unanimous decision to Khaos Williams at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Semelsberger’s UFC record is 2-1.
27—Linganore’s Matt Cunningham, Thomas Johnson’s Trevor Yusko and Jacob Orr and Middletown’s Zach Martin are picked to play in the 2021 Geier Financial Brooks Robinson Senior All-State game at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
JULY
4—Brandon Price wins the Expert Twins main event at the Barbara Fritchie Classic motorcycle race at the Frederick Fairgrounds. It is the second straight Fritchie Classic main event win for Price, who won in 2019 (no race was held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).
11—Chris Sloane wins the men’s race at the Frederick Half Marathon, while Cindy Anderson wins the women’s race.
13—The Los Angeles Angels select left-handed pitcher Mason Albright, a Thurmont native and former Catoctin High School player, in the 12th round (with the 351st pick overall) of the Major League Baseball draft.
14—Brunswick wins the Maryland State 9-11 Little League Tournament championship by beating Berlin 20-8 in Salisbury.
25—Thurmont native Mason Albright, who was selected in the 12th round of the MLB draft by the Los Angeles Angels, signs with the Angels for a $1.25 million signing bonus, which is the highest amount for anyone drafted past the 10th round in the era of bonus-pool money in the draft.
30—Brunswick High School graduate Luke Campbell, competing for his mother’s home country of Germany, qualifies for the semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics by finishing fourth in his first-round heat.
AUGUST
1—Brunswick High grad Luke Campbell posts a personal best 48.62 in the 400-meter hurdles semis at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 1, but that is the 11th fastest time among the 24 competitors and three semifinals sections, and only the top eight overall qualify for the finals.
4—Oakdale High grad and James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese is selected to that Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List.
6—Brunswick High grad Luke Campbell runs the second leg of Germany’s 4x400-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Germany places eighth in its section and doesn’t qualify for the final. Brunswick boys basketball coach Dan McLane steps down after 17 years at the helm.
13—The Frederick Keys conclude their first season in the Major League Draft League with a 7-4 win over the Trenton Thunder. The Keys finish with an 18-32-6 record, which is the worst record in the six-team league.
29—Mount Airy native Daniel Romanchuk wins the gold medal in the 400-meter T54 race at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Romanchuk’s time is 45.72 seconds, which beats Thailand’s Athiwat Paeng Nuea by one hundredth of a second. The YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Hall of Fame announces a class of six that will inducted on Sept. 18. The inductees are former Thomas Johnson graduate Bethany Adams (swimmer), former Frederick High baseball, basketball and football player Clarence “Petey” Cooper, former Middletown field hockey player Joann Engestrom, former Linganore basketball player Natalie Cleckley Jackson, former Middletown basketball player Tracey Kelley Kibler and former local softball coach Stephen Linger.
31—Mount Airy native Daniel Romanchuk breaks the United States record in the men’s T53/54 1,500-meter race at the Paralympic Games with a time of 2:50.86. He places fifth in the event.
SEPTEMBER
14—Urbana’s golf team wins its 12th county title in 13 years, beating second-place Linganore 295-314 in the Frederick County Public Schools championships at Clustered Spires Golf Course. Urbana sophomore Minh Le wins the overall boys title with a 1-under par 71, and Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci wins the girls individual title with a 73.
24—The MPSSAA approves a pair of drastic changes to its football playoffs for 2021, allowing every team to qualify for the postseason and expanding the number of state champions crowned from four to six. Both moves are meant to alleviate issues associated with COVID-19 quarantines and loss of football contests.
25—Urbana High grad Matthew Semelsberger knocks out Martin Sano just 15 seconds into their early preliminary bout at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. Semelsberger improves to 3-1 in the UFC and 9-3 overall.
27—Darryl Whiten is named as the Frederick Community College men’s basketball team’s new head coach. Whiten had spent the past six seasons as the Tuscarora High boys basketball coach, compiling a record of 80-39.
OCTOBER
5—Urbana’s golf team beats Linganore 297-298 to win the team title at Central Maryland Championships at Black Rock Golf Course. The Hawks also win both individual titles — boys champ Bach Ngo shoots a 68, and girls champ AmPhi Le cards a 73.
15—Frederick County dominates at the Central Maryland Conference cross-country championships at Boonsboro High School. Linganore wins the Spires boys team title, led by Jack Sears’ first-place finish. Urbana wins the Spires girls team crown, while Frederick’s Caroline Gregory wins the race. Brunswick captures the Gambrill boys team crown, and Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras wins the boys race. Middletown wins the Gambrill girls team title.
16—Former Catoctin High School football coach Doug Williams is inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the University of Maryland. And Williams’ longtime assistant, Paul DuMars, receives the John Voight Award for 20 years as an assistant coach.
23—Tuscarora’s boys and girls soccer teams both remain unbeaten and capture Central Maryland Conference titles at Utica District Park. The Titans boys beat Middletown 3-0 in the title match, and the Titans girls beat Brunswick 4-1 in the girls match. Urbana beats Walkersville 2-1 in the CMC field hockey championship game, and Catoctin falls 3-0 to North Hagerstown in the CMC volleyball championship match.
27—With a four-stroke deficit heading into the final round, Urbana’s golf team captures the Class 3A/4A state crown by beating second-place Churchill 620-623 at the University of Maryland golf course. It’s the Hawks’ fifth state crown.
28—Linganore’s Jack Sears gets an individual win to help the Lancers win the boys team title at the Frederick County Public Schools cross-country championships at Old National Pike Park. Frederick sophomore Caroline Gregory wins the girls race, and Urbana earns its fifth straight girls team county crown.
31—St. John’s Catholic Prep beats St. Mary’s 25-15, 25-17. 25-15 in the IAAM B Conference volleyball championship match.
NOVEMBER
13—Brunswick boys cross-country wins the Class 1A state team title at Hereford High School, rolling to a 55-96 win over second-place Fallston for its first state team crown since 1989. Frederick sophomore Caroline Gregory wins the Class 3A state girls race with a time of 18 minutes, 35.62 seconds, which sets the 3A state record and is the best time posted by a girls runner — regardless of classification — at the meet. Gregory is the first Frederick girl to win an individual state title.
15—Middletown High School graduate Saylor Poffenbarger, a freshman guard, transfers from the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team.
18—Logan Malone scores on a Kamron Harris assist with six seconds left in the first overtime period, giving Brunswick a 2-1 win over Fallston in the Class 1A state boys soccer championship match at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex. It’s the Railroaders’ fourth state crown. In the 1A girls soccer state final, Brunswick loses 6-0 to Fallston.
26—Middletown High grad Saylor Poffenbarger commits to play for Arkansas’ women’s basketball team, where she will join former Frederick High player Makayla Daniels. Poffenbarger, a freshman guard, started her college career at the University of Connecticut. Linganore beats Frederick 23-14 in the Class 3A state football semifinals at Linganore High. This is the first time Frederick County teams have clashed in a state semifinal since Urbana beat Middletown in the 1998 Class 2A semis.
30—Pittsburgh sophomore receiver Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School grad, earns All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors.
DECEMBER
4—Linganore’s football team loses to Northern of Calvert County 28-23 in the Class 3A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. This was the fourth straight season the Lancers played in a state final, a streak that began in 2017 (the MPSSAA didn’t have a football postseason in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).
9—Pittsburgh sophomore Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School grad, wins the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the top receiver in college football. Addison was a key weapon who helped Pittsburgh go 11-2 and win the ACC championship game. Heading into the Peach Bowl, he had caught 93 passes for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns.
13—Pittsburgh sophomore receiver Jordan Addison is named to the Associated Press All-American first team. He had previously garnered Walter Camp Football Foundation and Football Writers Association of America first-team All-American honors. He also goes on to win first-team Sporting News and second-team American Football Coaches Association All-American honors, prompting the University of Pittsburgh to eventually announce that Addison unofficially clinched consensus All-America status.
