Matt Barnes proclaimed himself ready for “the team up north.”
The Ohio State football team’s special teams coordinator and his colleague, special teams quality control coach Parker Fleming, had just put the finishing touches on the special teams gameplan for a Big Ten rival so despised the Buckeyes choose not to address it by its name: Michigan.
“We were excited to get to practice and into the meetings and get it installed and coached up,” said Barnes, an Urbana High alum.
Then Barnes and Fleming ran into Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, who swiftly took the starch out of them.
The game against the Wolverines had been cancelled, Dennis told them. For Barnes and Fleming, about 24 working hours had just gone down the drain — the result of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Michigan team.
The early-December disappointment marked one of several instances during which Barnes thought about how happy he’d be when this wonky season finally came to an end.
“Some of those types of things creep into your mind when you’re frustrated,” Barnes said. “There’s some frustration, but you learn to be resilient.”
Barnes and the Buckeyes displayed that resilience in spades, weathering their own COVID-19 outbreaks but never forgetting they still had a golden opportunity — one that landed them in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
While Ohio State may have lost to Alabama in the title game, it’s an opportunity Barnes and the Buckeyes truly cherished considering the Big Ten initially seemed to have taken it away.
Football shelved
When the Big Ten announced the cancellation of fall sports in August, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith delivered the conference’s message in person to the football team at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, which houses the Buckeyes’ indoor practice facility.
There was talk of possibly salvaging a league season the following spring, though the Buckeyes wouldn’t have a chance to compete for a national championship. As Smith spoke, Barnes immediately thought of the work each of the players put in during the offseason to prepare for the fall and make a run at a national title, so the dejected looks he saw on the faces of the Buckeyes wasn’t surprising.
“Everyone just looked beaten down,” Barnes said. “Looks of shock, looks of despair.”
Over the course of five days, the Big Ten became the nation’s third conference to shelve football, following the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference. But that didn’t lead to a rash of other cancellations, which provided lobbying fuel. In many states across the country, Barnes said, people in the community noted the lack of consistency with respect to making college football available. In the case of Ohio State, approximately 100 miles southwest of Columbus, Ohio, the University of Cincinnati still planned on having a season.
“It seemed like you couldn’t pick up social media without seeing the outcry to get football back in the Big Ten,” Barnes said.
Parents of players from several league schools voiced their displeasure with the Big Ten, and players proceeded to lobby for themselves. That lobbying combined with the conference’s ability to provide an effective testing system designed to guard against serious COVID-19 outbreaks led to the return of Big Ten football in October.
“We knew our kids were resilient, but we didn’t know just how hard they would go, how much they persevered to go challenge the Big Ten, and then the parents got involved, and it got us back on the field,” Barnes said.
Staying safeThe Big Ten season may have been saved, but the environment in which the Buckeyes conducted most of their football activities changed drastically.
The Woody Hayes Athletic Center is usually teeming with activity as it houses offices for members of the football team’s nutritionists, equipment managers, strength and conditioning coaches and full-time coaches. As part of Ohio State’s plan for a safer environment, Barnes said, any employees who weren’t required to have direct contact with players were asked to work from home.
Anyone who entered the athletic center was required to wear a mask and get their temperature checked, and testing for football players and coaches also included getting nasal swabs and waiting approximately 15 minutes for test results.
Many of the team’s staff and player meetings, normally conducted in person, were coordinated through Zoom.
“It was strange,” Barnes said. “Nothing about it was a normal year.”
Often enough, the athletic center activity outside of organized practices became eerily quiet, providing just another example of the strange journey Barnes and the rest of the team embarked on.
“I joked that it felt like I was living in a real-life Netflix series,” Barnes said.
As bizarre as his routine felt, Barnes felt some comfort by the fact that Ohio State’s safety protocols met the approval of his wife, Christina, who works as pediatric nurse practitioner at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The couple has a 1-year-old son, Henry.
“Fortunately, my wife is a health-care professional, so she knew a lot more, and I kind of leaned on her as far as how to protect our family,” Barnes said. “But there was no place that was more protected than the Ohio State football facility.”
Bumps in the roadEven with all the testing in place, COVID-19 created havoc for the Big Ten. During a six-week stretch, the Buckeyes played games every other week — the result of outbreaks at Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State.
During practice weeks, starting lineups often changed from day to day.
“You only have so many reps at practice, so you have to make the most of them and get the right guys the right reps,” Barnes said. “Someone who was there on a Tuesday practice might have been COVID-positive on Wednesday, and now you’ve got to find a way to get someone else ready.”
For Barnes, however, dealing with the unexpected curveballs made getting to the national championship game all the more gratifying.
As game cancellations piled up, Ohio State’s postseason eligibility remained in doubt. Before the season started, the Big Ten required all schools to play at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game. The conference altered that rule in early December, and Ohio State, having played only five games during the regular season, defeated Northwestern in the title game.
More importantly, the College Football Playoff committee announced in November that it would not have a minimum game requirement for CFP playoff eligibility.
Underdog roleIn the CFP national semifinals, the Buckeyes reportedly played without 16 players due to COVID-19. Despite having a depleted roster, third-ranked Ohio State toppled second-ranked Clemson 49-28.
“We were underdogs for the Clemson game,” Barnes said. “It never helps to have a little bit more locker-room motivation. We took on the underdog role, but we are Ohio State. We don’t back down to anybody.”
The Buckeyes reportedly played without 14 members of its team due to COVID-19 in its national championship game loss to Alabama.
Asked how Ohio State managed to even reach the title game, Barnes quickly pointed out the team’s high-level talent.
“Well, let’s call a spade a spade,” Barnes said. “We’ve got some great players.”
But he put a lot of stock in the team’s unity and the galvanizing effect COVID-19 had on the team.
Two players who initially opted out of the 2020 season, lineman Wyatt Davis and defensive back Shaun Wade, changed their minds and rejoined the team.
Barnes said the team didn’t necessarily mandate any sort of protective bubble that didn’t allow players to distance themselves from the school but that they realized they couldn’t inject themselves into the community and “really bubbled themselves.”
Barnes also pointed to the team culture head coach Ryan Day has instilled at Ohio State.
“He’ll tell you it’s a culture built on love, and our players love our coaches, our coaches love our players,” Barnes said.
After the season ended, Barnes retreated to Maryland and spent five days in Deep Creek. There, he cherished spending time with family more than he ever had in the past considering he and Christina often invited guests to their home during the season but weren’t able to do so last year.
Something as simple as having an opportunity to play a spirited game of Scrabble with family members meant that much more.
“That’s one of the things that’s come from this quarantine deal is just an appreciation for all the things we’ve taken for granted, whether it’s something as simple as going to the grocery store or time spent with family, or a hug, a handshake — the little things that we took for granted,” Barnes said. “I think the world will develop a newly-formed appreciation as a result of going through this COVID adversity.”
