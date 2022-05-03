EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s University made its move to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference official Tuesday morning inside Knott Arena.
University president Dr. Tim Trainor, university director of athletics Lynne Robinson and conference commissioner Richard Ensor formally announced that the Mount is set to become the newest and 11th member of the MAAC, beginning July 1 for the 2022-23 school year.
It will effectively end the Mount’s 33-year membership in the Northeast Conference, the conference the Mount competed in since its move to Division I in 1989.
“This is just a natural next step and strategic investment we’ve been making at the Mount in athletics and student success since 2016,” Trainor said. “Our detailed analysis came to that decision, that yes, this is the right move for the Mount. We’re joined by a group of schools that are similar to us in terms of our mission, values, academic excellence and focus on student success. It makes a lot of sense for us. I’m happy that this announcement culminates really hard work. But as I said before, this is just a natural next step.”
The Mount will compete in the MAAC for men’s and women’s soccer, cross-country, golf, tennis, swimming and diving, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s water polo, track and field, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, and baseball.
Mountaineers men’s basketball figures to benefit right away from the transition to the MAAC, which ranked 16th of the 32 conferences in Division I this past season by KenPom.com.
The NEC, meanwhile, ranked 29th.
“You have a brand awareness in the MAAC,” Mount men’s basketball coach Dan Engelstad said. “It’s exciting. We know the challenge is going to be there. But this is going to add to bigger crowds. It’s going to get the people from the surrounding communities to come in and see [Iona College coach] Rick Pitino running the sidelines, and seeing [2022 Elite Eight finalist] Saint Peter’s come into our gym. This is a big moment for us.”
The Mount has equipped itself for a move of this stature these past handful of years, particularly since Trainor became the Mount’s president the fall of 2017.
Since 2016, the university has increased undergraduate enrollment by 21 percent and seminary enrollment by 38 percent. During that timeframe, the Mount has added majors in data analytics, neuroscience, entrepreneurship and cybersecurity.
The Mount’s athletic programs have combined for six NCAA postseason tournament appearances the past four completed seasons, more than the previous 16 years combined.
That success has helped the university add eight Division I athletic teams and nearly double athletic staff since 2016.
“This is all part of that momentum,” Trainor said. “We look forward to a long, successful partnership with the MAAC.”
The door for the Mount’s move to the MAAC didn’t open until Monmouth University in New Jersey announced at the end of January its departure for the Colonial Athletic Conference next season.
Conversations started in early February when Ensor, the MAAC’s commissioner since 1988, reconnected with longtime acquaintance and Mount alumnus Tony Agnone, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees and a sports agent through Eastern Athletic Services.
Ensor has also known Robinson, the Mount’s director of athletics, for more than two decades, helping make negotiations relatively seamless.
“It just rolled from there,” Ensor said. “We did an evaluation, looked at facilities, looked at program scope, budgets, all those types of things.”
In terms of geographics, the MAAC makes a splash back into the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area for the first time since Loyola University left for the Patriot League in 2013.
“The Mount is located in a market where we want to have a presence,” Ensor said. “It’s also ideal in terms of the same types of programs we typically run in the MAAC. They wouldn’t have to make a huge investment, nor would be overwhelmed by the size of their programs either. It’s a really compatible addition to the MAAC. The fact that they’re so committed to the academic side is really important to us as well. It went very smoothly.”
The MAAC’s broadcast partnership with ESPN is a perk of the partnership.
To accommodate for all athletic events streamed on ESPN’s platforms, the Mount will build a production studio and integrate it into academics, providing opportunities for students that focus on broadcasting and digital media.
The ultimate goal is for students to work in the production of live sporting events.,
