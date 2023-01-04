Noah Batchelor didn’t think much of his first collegiate bucket.
He came off the bench of Maryland men’s basketball’s season opener against Niagara and calmly drained a 3-pointer to extend the Terps’ first-half lead. But as he headed to the huddle a few moments later during a TV timeout, he started hearing congratulations coming from all over.
The Adamstown native’s teammates and coaches sought him out one by one to briefly celebrate his milestone.
“Everybody came over to me and was super happy for me, so that was definitely a really good memory that I won’t forget,” Batchelor said.
And though he continues to come off the bench in his first year in College Park, Batchelor is settling into his role as a go-to reserve guard/forward for new coach Kevin Willard when his regular starters need to be fired up.
Batchelor, who played high school ball at St. Maria Goretti, Glenelg Country and IMG Academy, started the second half of the Tennessee game and has seen his playing time grow as Maryland has started to skid against tougher competition. That peaked Sunday, when he played 22 minutes against Michigan and pulled down five rebounds.
The true freshman has appeared in all but two contests for the Terps (10-4), averaging 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game, and Willard said he would like to get him and fellow freshman Ike Cornish more involved in the rotation as the season progresses.
“They’ve been making really good progressions, which you hope they would. It’s really hard to play nine people in the games we’ve played, and they haven’t had the opportunities, so it’s kind of unfair to them to chuck them out there and hope they do well,” Willard said in December before the UCLA game. “They’re both right on the cusp of being there. I just need to get them some game time.”
Part of that is putting them in lower-stakes situations to build confidence, and Batchelor has seen most of his minutes in lopsided contests.
By the end of the season, Batchelor is hoping to prove to Willard that he can be used in high-pressure moments in the future.
“Just [want to] keep gaining trust from my teammates and keep gaining trust from my coaches to be able to put me on the floor,” Batchelor said.
It’s helped that he hasn’t been injured and is putting in routinely strong practice sessions, Willard said.
Batchelor is being guided by senior leaders Donta Scott and Hakim Hart, who he said are helping him stay even-keeled in game action. The coaching staff is helping Batchelor tweak his shot, too, since he’s recently been on a cold streak.
“I’m definitely adjusting really well, better than I thought I would,” Batchelor said. “It’s been a great experience so far. … We just battle every day.”
