Pittsburgh sophomore receiver Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School grad, has earned All-American first team honors for the fourth time this year.
Addison was named to the Sporting News 2021 All-American first team on Tuesday, according to sportingnews.com.
The honor comes one day after he made the Associated Press All-American’s first team, and Addison previously garnered Walter Camp Football Foundation and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) first-team honors.
Sporting News and Associated Press are two of the five teams used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual college football consensus All-America team. The other three are Walter Camp, FWAA and American Football Coaches Association (announced Dec. 15).
Addison has 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and a national-best 17 touchdowns this season. His yardage total ranks third in the country and is the highest among Power 5 receivers.
His biggest game was a 202-yard, four-touchdown effort in the Panthers’ Coastal Division-clinching win over Virginia.
