Pittsburgh sophomore receiver Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School graduate, was named to the Associated Press All-American first team, the AP announced on Monday.
This was Addison’s third first-team All-American honor. The winner of this year’s Biletnikoff Award as college football’s outstanding receiver, he previously garnered Walter Camp Football Foundation and Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) first-team honors.
Associated Press is one of the five teams used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual college football consensus All-America team. The other four are Walter Camp, FWAA, Sporting News (announced Dec. 14) and American Football Coaches Association (announced Dec. 15).
Addison has 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and a national-best 17 touchdowns this season. His yardage total is the highest among Power 5 receivers.
Two of Addison’s Pitt teammates were also named Associated Press All-Americans — quartertack Kenny Pickett was selected to the second team, and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey made the third team.
Addison helped lead the Panthers to an 11-2 record, their first ACC championship and a berth in the Dec. 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will face Michigan State (10-2).
The game, which will be nationally televised by ESPN and kick off at 7 p.m., marks Pitt’s first New Year’s Six bowl in the College Football Playoff era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.