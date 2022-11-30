Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Hood’s men’s basketball team felt like it played to the level of its competition in its first six games, evidenced by a two-point, triple-overtime loss to then-No. 1 Randolph-Macon and a tight win against middling St. Mary’s.
The Blazers broke out of that habit in a big way Wednesday.
From the opening possession, Hood sprinted past Stevenson in both teams’ MAC Commonwealth opener, cruising to a complete 102-67 win at BB&T Arena.
“102, you can’t beat that,” senior guard Trumaine Strickland said. “We just always attacked first. We just got open on shots and we moved it around.”
The Blazers took on a physical Mustangs squad and were efficient in getting into favorable one-on-one looks, like when Strickland rolled off his man and swished an open 3-pointer partway through the second half to put his squad up by 22.
Hood (4-3, 1-0 MAC Commonwealth) pushed the pace, too, generating 19 points off fast breaks. It didn’t allow Stevenson (5-2, 0-1) to get set defensively, and by the end of the night, the Mustangs were worn out.
The Blazers closed the contest on a 17-0 run, helped by sophomore guard Garrison Linton driving the lane for two and getting open in the corner for a triple on consecutive possessions. Jack Fricka finished an and-one after Christopher Smalls forced a turnover, and freshman Josh Stevens (Walkersville) got his first college points on a layup to cap the contest.
“To beat a team like that by 30-plus points, that’s a really good feeling as a coach because not too many teams are going to score 100 against them,” Hood coach Chad Dickman said. “We made them look like they were an average team, and I think they’re a pretty good team.”
That 102 points is the most the team has scored since dropping 110 on Stevenson in their previous meeting last January. The Blazers also shot 58.2 percent from the field, their best mark in a decade, and extended their winning streak over the Mustangs to 11.
Hood's Garrison Linton, left, drives to the basket around Stevenson's Cameron Smith in the first half of Wednesday night's game at Hood College.
Ric Dugan
It was a well-balanced attack, too, as five players scored double digits and a sixth, Ryan Hollwedel, had nine points. But the two guards, Strickland (Tuscarora) and Linton (Oakdale), drove play.
It’s their first year with regular starting minutes, and they are becoming more comfortable in quarterbacking Hood’s run-and-gun offense. Strickland had 16 points, while Linton finished with a team-high 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
“Trumaine has got that scorer’s mentality. He finds a way to score anywhere on the court,” Dickman said. “And [Garrison] is just becoming a triple-double threat in front of our eyes. He’s going to be a real force to be reckoned with in the conference for the next few years.”
But right now, they’re leading an offense that’s an all-around force of its own. The Blazers knew they had a performance like Wednesday’s in them, but the first six games didn’t show that.
Now, it’s about replicating that success as Hood attempts to defend its conference title.
“This is what we expect every game, moving the ball, getting open shots,” Linton said. “We know we have the shooters and people that can attack the rim. We just need to keep building.”
