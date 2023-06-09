Percy Agyei-Obese’s life could be much different right now.
With a little more than a month to go before NFL training camps open, the former star for Oakdale High School could be signed with a team, preparing to author the next chapter of his improbable football journey.
But, as it stands, he is grinding through the final stages of a lengthy rehabilitation process after tearing the achilles tendon in his right leg during the final game of a distinguished career at James Madison University that stretched over six seasons due to a medical redshirt and an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
The injury wiped out any chance Agyei-Obese had of being selected during the NFL Draft in late April and has delayed the process of him hooking on with a team as a free agent.
The good news is the 5-foot-11, 217-pound Agyei-Obese plays one of the most in-demand positions in the sport, running back, and is more than willing to play on special teams, where he shined at Oakdale and JMU.
“I know what the goal is, and I know what I have to do to reach that goal,” he said in a recent phone interview.
Now, it’s largely just a matter of getting to a place mentally where he is no longer thinking about the injury as he performs football activities. The achilles has healed, and Agyei-Obese trains without restrictions.
Once he gets to that point — and he can’t precisely pinpoint when it will happen, whether it be next week, next month or later this year — Agyei-Obese expects a team to sign him.
He said his agent maintains contact with a handful of teams, and there is plenty of film of him out there from his time at JMU, where he is second all-time in rushing touchdowns (39) and rushing attempts (694) and third in rushing yards (3,503).
All it takes is one team with a need.
“He has a pretty good body of work,” said Alimamy Kallay, or Coach Al, a personal trainer based out of Potomac who works with NFL players and counts Agyei-Obese as a client. “He has pretty good speed for his size. He runs hard and is instinctual.
“He will be picked up.”
Familiar territory
Rehabbing a serious injury is nothing new for Agyei-Obese.
In 2021, he suffered a severe high-ankle sprain during a James Madison game after it was rolled up on as he tried to spin out of a tackle attempt.
The injury cost him the last 10 games of that season, including the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinal against North Dakota State, and required the deltoid ligament in his ankle to be reconstructed surgically.
“Some people don’t come back from that,” Agyei-Obese said.
He was determined to, though. He threw himself into rehab, adding 23 pounds of muscle during the process and fully regaining, if not bettering, his strength and speed. His said his body fat dropped to 8%.
He received a medical redshirt and came back to have a productive final season for the Dukes, rushing for 908 yards and eight touchdowns on 159 carries.
It could have been more. But, on the first play of the second half of the season finale against Coastal Carolina, a 47-7 home win on Nov. 26, his right achilles tore as he was shoved out of bounds at an awkward angle on a long running play.
“I knew it was bad right away,” Agyei-Obese said. “I was pushed out on the sideline, and I tried to roll out of it into a standing position. But, as I tried to get into the standing position, my right leg gave out.”
Agyei-Obese said he didn’t feel much pain. He was placed in a walking boot and remained on the sideline, cheering on his teammates for the remainder of the blowout and posing for pictures with them afterward.
“I didn’t want [the injury] to ruin my last college game,” he said.
The timing couldn’t have been much worse, though.
Agyei-Obese generated buzz as a potential late-round pick in the draft or an undrafted free agent signee.
But the six months of recovery following surgery meant he was going to miss the entire pre-draft process, including the scouting combine and the JMU pro day. That virtually assured he wasn’t going to get drafted.
“It was a little bit hard to watch the draft,” Agyei-Obese said. “It could have been a lot different. I should have been in it.”
Versatility
Agyei-Obese produced the best four-play sequence Oakdale coach Kurt Stein has ever seen.
Playing defense in a 2016 game at Catoctin, Agyei-Obese beat a double team on first down and dropped the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss.
On second down, Catoctin ran away from his side of the line. But he still managed to track down the ball carrier from behind for a 1-yard loss.
On third down, he charged into the backfield for a sack.
And on fourth down, he blocked the punt, scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.
“How can you have a better four plays than that?” Stein said.
Agyei-Obese’s ability to affect the game in multiple ways is likely the quality that will land him on an NFL roster.
In high school, he set a school record by blocking 10 field goals for Oakdale.
Then, in his first two seasons at James Madison, he made four tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered one on special teams.
“His value on special teams makes him more valuable,” Stein said.
So, does his willingness to do it.
“It’s football. People are getting hurt all of the time,” Agyei-Obese said. “There’s lots of places to plug me in.”
A new dream
Agyei-Obese didn’t grow up dreaming of playing in the NFL.
And, to this day, he still doesn’t have a favorite team.
“It’s kind of late for that,” the 24-year-old said.
Agyei-Obese’s sport growing up was soccer. But he had a penchant for drawing yellow and red cards, as his physicality was often too much for opposing players to handle.
“My slide tackles were vicious,” he said.
Agyei-Obese’s size, speed and athleticism were better suited for football.
In eighth grade, his friends convinced him to give it a try during a spring five-on-five league. And, pretty much every time he touched the ball, he found his way to the end zone.
Still, learning to play on the high school level presented a serious challenge.
“In ninth grade, I [stunk],” he said.
But Agyei-Obese once again put to use his open mindedness and willingness to learn.
He soaked up just about everything his coaches and teammates were telling him at Oakdale and then let his physical gifts take care of the rest.
Agyei-Obese achieved All-American status in two of his six seasons at James Madison and now is on the verge of testing his football skills on the highest level possible.
“It would mean a lot,” he said of the chance to play in the NFL. “It became one of my goals when I started playing football.”
But Agyei-Obese’s dreams extend well beyond the field, too.
He’s very interested in the world of business and would like to be an entrepreneur one day.
At JMU, his teammates affectionately called him “Mr. NIL” after he set up a series of meetings with local businesses in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and was able to land a handful of small name, image and likeness deals for himself and others on the team.
Agyei-Obese views the chance to play in the NFL as not just the ultimate test of his athletic skills, but a way to open doors in the business world as well.
“I’ve got big plans,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
