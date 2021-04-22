Very few small details get past Josh Merkel.
After games, he’ll mine through all of them, always striving to mold a better version of his Randolph-Macon College men’s basketball team. He’ll never stray from that approach, even after convincing victories.
“Definitely, in some of those games, when we win by a fair margin, we’re leaving the locker room thinking, ‘Man, did we just lose?’” said star point guard Buzz Anthony, a three-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year. “I think, in that moment, you’re like, ‘This kind of stinks.’”
However, Anthony, who wants to become a basketball coach himself after his playing days, knows the value Merkel places on every single possession of every single game has set the foundation for what the Yellow Jackets have become over the past three years: a championship-level basketball team.
“When you look back, you’re like, ‘This is what it takes to sustain having a target on your back,’” he said.
Division III R-MC constantly has that target because it has gone 67-6 in the past three seasons. The Yellow Jackets recently concluded a 12-0 pandemic-shortened season that ended with a No. 1 ranking in the D3hoops.com poll and Merkel, a St. John’s Catholic Prep graduate, earning the 2021 Glenn Robinson National Coach of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the top men’s basketball coach in Division III.
Anthony said Merkel immediately raised expectations for his team after the first game, a relatively easy 74-56 victory — on paper, that is — over Bridgewater.
After the game, Anthony recalls, Merkel told the Yellow Jackets they had “lost” the first half and that they had lost only two halves during the entire 2019-20 season. R-MC actually held a 35-32 halftime lead, but Bridgewater had shot slightly better from the field, outrebounded the Yellow Jackets and went 9-for-11 from the free-throw line while R-MC attempted just four foul shots.
“I’ll joke and call him a robot sometimes,” Anthony said. “His attention to detail and never being complacent, that is really one of the awesome things that when you’re in the middle of January and in the middle of conference season, and you’re a little bogged down, he never is.”
If Merkel always seems energetic, that may come from his upbringing. When asked to touch on the people who made him the coach he is, Merkel started with his parents, Jim and Monica.
“Just watching my dad and his work ethic, and every time we saw him, he was doing something — and still is to this day,” Merkel said.
Monica played basketball at the University of Maryland, and her love for the sport never left her. She continued playing in women’s recreational leagues into her 50s.
“She just has a great passion for basketball, and we would go with her to the gym, and it’s certainly rubbed off on me,” Merkel said.
Merkel’s desire to coach started at St. John’s — then known as St. John’s-Prospect Hall — through the strong relationship he formed with Kevin Sutton, an assistant coach under Stu Vetter in the 1990s.
The way Sutton built relationships and excelled as a motivator drew Merkel into the coaching profession, and the latter believes Sutton had the same effect on other former high school teammates.
This past season, Nate James coached the men’s basketball team at Austin Peay while Jason Capel and Jason Harris served as assistant coaches for the University of Pittsburgh men’s team and the University of North Carolina Central University women’s teams, respectively. Also, Mike Teasley — a team manager for St. John’s and the older brother of former WNBA player Nikki Teasley — coached Trinity Collegiate’s boys basketball team to a state championship in South Carolina.
“He just inspired you to want to work, want to be better,” Merkel said of Sutton, now an assistant men’s coach at the University of Rhode Island.
That’s coming from strictly a basketball perspective, and in Merkel, Anthony sees someone who never stops seeking improvement from his players.
But when Merkel served as an assistant coach under Bruce Kelley at St. John’s in the early 2000s, he learned the importance of managing other intangibles such as maintaining relationships with players and communicating with parents.
“There’s the 70 percent of winning basketball that has nothing to do with basketball, and we talked a lot about that stuff,” Merkel said.
For the Yellow Jackets, Anthony said, Merkel knows how to deal with multiple personalities and that he finds different ways to get his message across to individuals. Some may respond well when Merkel sternly offers some tough love. With others, he may take a different approach.
But the way Merkel simply carries himself speaks volumes, Anthony said. When the Yellow Jackets have a scheduled weightlifting session, Merkel is a regular — and his assistants show up, too.
Anthony joked that Merkel “only recruits staff that is active and fit.”
“Off the court, he just does a great job of modeling the way,” Anthony said. “He’s in the weight room lifting, he lives a healthy lifestyle. He’s not gonna ask us to do something that he’s not doing. I think that speaks a lot to our guys.”
Merkel also values being a family man, and often enough, his 5-year-old son Mason will attend practices and games. Merkel’s wife, Morgan, serves as the director of subject tutoring and learning support at R-MC, and the couple also has a 1-year-old son, Maddox.
“I aspire to have that balance and mix of the two worlds [of work and family life],” Anthony said.
On the basketball court, Merkel values limiting turnovers and playing sound defense.
At West Virginia University, John Beilein emphasized the former during the 2004-05 season, when Merkel was a graduate assistant. Nathan Davis stressed the latter at Salisbury during the 2010-11 season, when Merkel served as an assistant coach.
Of Division III teams that played at least seven games last season, R-MC’s 1.64 assists/turnover ratio ranked fifth in the nation, and their scoring defense (58.2 points per game) ranked fourth.
The Yellow Jackets have every reason to believe they should have hung multiple NCAA championship banners in their gym. Last year, they carried a 28-2 record into the Elite Eight before COVID-19 brought collegiate sports to a screeching halt. This year, the NCAA required at each level participation from 60 percent of teams to conduct a national tournament. In Division III, that level fell about 10 percent short.
R-MC will have yet another great chance at a national title next season, especially considering two of the team’s most valuable upperclassmen, seniors Anthony and David Funderburg, will be granted an extra season of eligibility.
But Merkel certainly won’t be resting on his laurels.
“I’m grateful [for the award], but that’s certainly not why I coach,” Merkel said. “I keep doing the job that I’m doing to improve our players each and every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.