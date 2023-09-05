Colorado TCU Football

Head coach Deion Sanders leaves no doubt why he came to Colorado: to build a dominant program. He plans to do so by utilizing the current structure of the sport to his advantage rather than complaining.

 Associated Press

Deion Sanders is the perfect disrupter for this moment in college football. The sport’s establishment has underestimated him in ways that his prolific mouth cannot articulate. Here he comes, loud and swaggering, armed with the coaching acuity and nimble leadership to navigate a wild time.

Once derided as a famous outsider masquerading as a coach, Sanders threatens to be a cheat code now. After a 27-6 record at Jackson State, Coach Prime is the talk of the industry after his debut with Colorado. The Buffaloes, who finished 1-11 last season, defeated No. 17 TCU, 45-42, on the road Saturday. Never one for modesty, Sanders barked back at anyone bearing a resemblance to a naysayer afterward.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription