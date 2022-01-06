EMMITSBURG — Coach Antoine White described the last month as a roller coaster for the women’s basketball team at Mount St. Mary’s.
The reigning champions in the Northeast Conference were besieged by COVID-19 cases, which limited them to two available players at one point and forced them to forfeit their first two scheduled conference games last week.
But, through it all, the Mountaineers have tried to stay as active on the court as they can and keep each other’s spirits high.
They looked no worse for wear Thursday night at Knott Arena in a 70-54 victory over winless Long Island University.
Senior guard Michaela Harrison connected on seven of eight 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 25 points for Mount St. Mary’s (3-7 overall, 1-2 NEC), which was playing for the first time since Dec. 18 and just the second time in the last month.
Urbana High graduate Kendall Bresee posted her first double-double of the season and 12th of her career for the Mount with 11 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with five assists, while senior guard Kayla Agentowicz finished with 15 points and a career-high six assists.
“This is nothing new for us after the season we had last year, all of the protocols and all of that crazy stuff,” White said of handling all the adversity. “This is nothing new for this team. This is a breeze right now.”
Harrison had been waiting for another breakout scoring performance after opening the season with a 20-point effort against Seton Hall back on Nov. 9. She had failed to reach double digits in scoring in each of the last four games.
“It’s just trying to get out of my own head,” Harrison said. “My teammates tell me all of the time to keep shooting. They don’t care how many I miss. But I get frustrated myself.”
Harrison made the first four 3-pointers she attempted Wednesday, including three in the first four minutes of the game.
“It’s always great to make your own shots. But it’s even better to watch your teammates,” Bresee said. “You are running back, smiling, throwing up the three [fingers]. It’s a great show and a great feeling.”
Mount St. Mary’s played a poor second quarter, as LIU (0-11, 0-3 NEC) closed the first half on a 20-4 run that completely erased the Mountaineers’ early 15-2 lead.
But Harrison nailed another 3-pointer to start the second half, and the team steadied itself.
“Our team is tough,” Harrison said. “We’re mentally tough. Our coaches are mentally tough. So, we are able to get past it.”
LIU men 74, Mount St. Mary’s 57
NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island-Brooklyn beat Mount St. Mary’s in the Mountaineers’ first game in 19 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Eral Penn added 20 points for the Sharks.
Tre Wood had 12 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (4-9, 1-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kyndall Davis added five steals.
Mezie Offurum had 12 points for the Mountaineers (4-9, 0-1). Nana Opoku added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had six assists.
