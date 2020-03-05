On a night when the Mount St. Mary’s men were dominated on the boards, a putback with 1.6 seconds left by Sacred Heart’s Jare’l Spellman spelled the end of the Mountaineers’ season.
The sixth-seeded Mount fell at third-seeded Sacred Heart, 61-59, in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals at the Pitt Center on Wednesday night in Fairfield, Connecticut.
The Mount’s Damien Chong Qui had tied the score at 59-59 with a pair of free throws with 19 seconds remaining. Sacred Heart’s Aaron Clarke then drove to the basket on the ensuing possession, but his shot was off the mark.
Spellman collected the rebound and put in a layup to give Sacred Heart (20-12) the lead. Spellman’s 11th rebound was Sacred Heart’s 47th of the night — including 24 on the offensive end — compared to a total of just 23 by Mount St. Mary’s (11-21). The Pioneers outscored the Mount 19-0 on second-chance points in the game.
The Mount then inbounded the ball to Nana Opoku, who found Vado Morse for a desperation 3-point attempt from 35 feet. Morse’s shot was off the mark, and the Pioneers escaped to the semifinals despite shooting just 23-of-62 (37 percent) from the field Wednesday.
The Mount led 54-49 after a Chong Qui layup with seven minutes remaining before Sacred Heart rallied to even the score at 54-54 on a Clarke layup with 4:34 left. Morse then hit a pair of free throws, and Brandon Leftwich hit 1-of-2 at the line with 3:24 left to give the Mount a 57-54 lead.
Sacred Heart took the lead on a pair of E.J. Anosike free throws and a Clarke layup with 2:02 left.
Trailing by two, the Mount’s Jalen Gibbs was off the mark on a 3-point attempt with a minute left, but the Mount came up with the defensive stop to get the ball back.
Chong Qui was fouled and he hit both free throws to tie the score at 59-59.
Chong Qui finished with 18 points and seven assists for the Mount, which led 33-28 at halftime after shooting 12-of-19 (63 percent) from the field in the first.
Opoku added 11 points and three blocks. Malik Jefferson and Morse finished with eight points each. The Mount shot 47 percent in the game and was 9-for-19 (47 percent) from 3-point range.
Anosike led Sacred Heart with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Koreem Ozier added 15 points. Clarke tallied 13 points and Kinnon LaRose 10 for Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.