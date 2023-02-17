EMMITSBURG -- With another late lead threatening to slip away for the Mount St. Mary's men, 5-foot-10 Jalen Benjamin spun in the middle of the lane and lofted a 12-foot fade-way jumper toward the goal.
If it missed, the Mountaineers would have faced a hair-raising final 16 seconds as they tried to bring home a much-needed win, leading by only two points.
But Benjamin's shot swished through the basket, and all Mount fans at Knott Arena on Friday night could breath a sigh of relief as their team hung on for a 70-66 victory over Niagara.
"He got going and made some big plays and took us home at the end," Mount St. Mary's coach Dan Engelstad said. "... That's what he is capable of doing."
It wasn't just the game-winning shot. Engelstad also noted Benjamin's effort on the defensive end with ball pressure and taking charges, as the Mountaineers (9-18, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) won for just the fifth time in the last 19 games.
"It felt amazing, man," Benjamin said after pouring in 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting to go with three rebounds and three assists.
Only one other Mount player finished in double figures for scoring, and that was senior forward George Tinsley, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
"My teammates pushing confidence through me, and me pushing confidence through them, that allowed us to stay engaged the whole game," said Benjamin, a senior guard and the team's leading scorer.
Closing out games had been a major issue for Mount St. Mary's, which had a second-half lead in eight of its 11 MAAC losses this season.
The primary culprits had been turnovers and general lack of health with players who are counted on to handle the ball a lot.
But, on Friday, the Mountaineers had only 10 turnovers, including just three in the second half. It was their fewest turnovers since a Jan. 20 loss at Siena when they couldn't hang onto a small lead down the stretch despite turning it over just six times in the game.
Friday's game also marked the first time Mount St. Mary's had a full complement of healthy players since a Dec. 1 victory at MAAC rival St. Peter's, as senior guard Deandre Thomas returned from a knee injury.
"With the exception of two games in this league, we have been in every single basketball game," Engelstad said. "That's something we are continuing to learn and get better to close things out."
One of the two MAAC games Engelstad was referring to was a 67-55 loss at Niagara on Dec. 31, when the Mountaineers trailed by double figures for most of the way.
"Hopefully, we are learning," Engelstad said. "We are 2-0 [in the MAAC] when we have a full compliment of our roster. We think the sum of the parts is pretty damn good. We haven't had it this year. No time like the present to get healthy and make a run."
