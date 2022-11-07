A 15-0 run in the late stages of the first half lifted West Virginia over Mount St. Mary’s on Monday in the men’s basketball opener for both teams in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Mount hung with West Virginia for large stretches of the game. But the big run near the end of the first half extended the WVU lead from a single point to 28-12 and ultimately created the final margin.
Senior guard Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 18 points for Mount St. Mary’s, while junior Dakota Leffew added 12.
The Mount connected on 10-of-21 from 3-point range in the game, but shot just 32.7 percent overall. WVU finished the game shooting 49.1 percent overall while holding a 45-28 rebounding edge.
In the second half, the Mount kept within striking distance, making it 64-52 on a Leffew jumper. The Mount had a chance to cut into the deficit again, but Benjamin just missed a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Graduate student Malik Jefferson, in his fifth season at Mount St. Mary’s, finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. led WVU with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Tre Mitchell scored 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench.
West Virginia improved to 6-0 all-time against Mount St. Mary’s.
This marked the fifth time that Mount St. Mary’s had played at West Virginia in the season opener.
The Mount returns to the court at 7 p.m. Friday at Coppin State.
Virginia Tech 101, Mount St. Mary’s 45
The Mountaineers bore the brunt of a 20-point first quarter run by 13th-ranked Virginia Tech as the Hokies cruised to victory in the season opener.
Mount graduate student Michaela Harrison passed Zena Edwards for ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list. She finished with 15 points, with Natalie Villaflor joining her in double figures with 11. Despite fouling out with seven minutes left, Isabella Hunt finished with six points, along with three rebounds, steals, and assists.
Cayla King led Virginia Tech with 33 points, followed by Elizabeth Kitley with 18.
The Mount next travels to Richmond for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday.
