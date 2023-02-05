A hot-shooting second half lifted Mount St. Mary’s to a 79-75 victory at Quinnipiac in men’s basketball on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
Jalen Benjamin scored 23 points to lead the Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), while Jedy Cordilia added a career-high 22 points.
Mount St. Mary’s shot 73 percent in the second half to avenge an earlier home loss to Quinnipiac (17-7, 8-5 MAAC) this season.
Junior guard Xavier Lipscomb made the big plays down the stretch with a drive to put the Mount up by four with 14 seconds left, and two free throws with seven seconds left to seal the victory.
Mount St. Mary’s surged to the lead by opening the second half with 13-4 run. Cordilia had a nice finish in the lane to put the Mount ahead 41-40, and Jaylin Gibson followed with a jumper to cap the run.
The Bobcats rebounded with the next points to take the lead, but Gibson answered with a triple for a 46-44 Mount lead. The Mount stretched the advantage to 53-47 on a Lipscomb three-pointer with 12:55 left.
Leading 56-53, the Mount went on a 9-to-3 run to take its biggest lead of the game with Benjamin and Lipscomb capping the run with buckets.
Quinnipiac responded with the next nine points to even the score, but Cordilia came up with a dunk and a basket in the paint on consecutive possessions to put the Mount back on top, 69-65.
The Bobcats pulled within one at 71-70 with 2:56 left, but Cordilia answered with a jumper for a 73-70 lead.
After a defensive stop, the Mount’s George Tinsley was fouled and hit a pair of free throws for a 75-70 lead with 2:14 on the clock.
The Bobcats cut the Mount lead to 75-73 after Luis Kortnight drive with 43.1 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Lipscomb converted a clutch drive to give the Mont a 77-73 lead with 14.0 seconds left.
Benjamin and Cordilia are the first pair of Mountaineers to reach 20 points in the same game since Damian Chong Qui (22) and Josh Reaves (22) against Sacred Heart on January 31, 2021.
Benjamin finished 10-for-17 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range to lead the Mountaineers in scoring. Meanwhile, Cordilia was 11-of-13 from the field, while adding eight rebounds in his career scoring day.
Lipscomb finished with 12 points and Gibson 10 of the bench. Tinsley had a strong all-around game with six points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks.
Matt Balanc led Quinnipiac with 19 points with Kortnight finishing with 17. Dezi Jones added 15 points for the Bobcats in the loss.
Mount St. Mary’s returns home to face Siena at 7 p.m. Friday.
Women’s Basketball Mount St. Mary’s 77, Siena 75 OTThe Mountaineers earned the 800th win for the women’s basketball program and improved to 9-13 and 5-8 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
They also earned a season sweep over Siena.
Aryna Taylor had her best performance this season, finishing with 20 points for the Mountaineers.
Jessica Tomasetti and Natalie Villaflor tallied 15 points each, with Tomasetti securing a team-high eight rebounds. Jo Raflo also reached double figures, adding 12. On defense, the Mount forced 15 steals, a new season high, contributing to 23 Siena turnovers.
Siena received double-doubles from Anajah Brown and Teresa Seppala. The Saints fell to 14-9 (8-5 MAAC).
