WASHINGTON — Mount St. Mary’s found its groove on offense Monday, but so did the Howard Bison, who shot better than 50 percent from the floor and staved off the Mountaineers’ rallies for an 87-83 victory in women’s basketball at Burr Gymnasium.
Six Mountaineers scored in double figures, led by Kendall Bresee, who had 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Junior forward Taylor Addison followed with 15 points — a new career high. Kayla Agentowicz contributed 14 points and tied Jatarrikah Settle with four assists.
Late in the fourth, Addison hit a 3-pointer to pull Mount within 81-79. The contest stayed there for a minute before Settle scored in the lane to tie the game for the fifth time at 81.
Howard called timeout with 21 seconds left. But one second later, Settle was called for her fifth personal, then received a technical foul. The Bison hit three of their four foul shots to go up 85-81.
Addison scored on a layup, but two more Howard free throws iced the win.
Foul trouble plagued the Mountaineers (0-2), who saw three players — Bresee, Settle and Aryna Taylor — foul out.
Howard had five players score in double digits. Jayla Thornton hit five 3-pointers and went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line to lead all scorers with 26. Anzhane Hutton went 8-of-9 from the field to add 18 points.
The Bison registered 12 blocks, including three rejections each from Hutton and Kaiya Creek.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to Knott Arena for its home opener Wednesday at 7 p.m against Coppin State.
