The Hood women’s basketball team dropped a non-conference road contest at Roanoke 84-41.
Marlise Newson was the only Blazer in double figures with 14 points.
Morgan Anderson finished with 11 rebounds and four steals. Philippa Clouse blocked two shots.
Roanoke caught fire in the first period, hitting nine consecutive field goals to turn a 4-3 lead into a 26-3 lead after a pair of Peyton Kirchner free throws with 1:31 left in the first quarter.
The Blazers were unable to cut into the Maroons’ lead in the early parts of the second period, and Roanoke closed the half with an 11-1 to take a 43-13 advantage at halftime.
After Hood’s deficit reached 63-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hood’s offense found its legs in the fourth, scoring 18 points. Tam Stanford scored all six of her points in the final frame.
Roanoke shot 52 percent in the contest, while the Blazers were ice cold much of the afternoon, going 15-of-64 from the floor.
The Maroons used a 9-of-18 performance from 3-point range to boost its day, while Hood missed all four of its attempts from long range.
Turnovers were nearly equal, with the Blazers committing 17, compared to 15 for Roanoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.