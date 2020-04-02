Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton committed to Maryland, he announced Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 forward was a regular starter for the Eagles last season, averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Hamilton started eight games and averaged 20.8 minutes as a freshman who scored 5.6 points per game in 2018-19.
Hamilton, who will be a junior next year, would not be eligible to play for the Terrapins during the 2020-21 season unless he receives an individual waiver for immediate eligibility or the NCAA’s one-time transfer waiver for all athletes goes into effect. Hamilton has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
If Hamilton is eligible to play next season, he would boost the Terps’ thin frontcourt. Twin freshman forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell left the program in December. Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. announced his decision to transfer Tuesday. Jalen Smith, the team’s standout sophomore, has yet to announce his decision about whether he will forgo his remaining eligibility to declare for the NBA draft, but he is projected to be a first-round pick.
Apart from Smith, the only frontcourt players on Maryland’s roster are Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 starter; Joshua Tomaic, who played sparingly last season; and center Chol Marial, the 7-foot-2 freshman who debuted after dealing with injuries through much of high school. Hamilton adds a needed lift to that group.
With incoming freshman guards Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart also set to join the program this offseason, Maryland currently has one remaining scholarship, but will have two if Smith leaves. The Terps would still benefit from adding another big man and a true point guard, particular graduate transfers who are guaranteed immediate eligibility.
Maryland, which earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season title last season, will return players like Scott and a strong set of guards in Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala. But the team still needs help to fill the significant void left by point guard Anthony Cowan Jr.’s graduation and the possible departure of Smith.
