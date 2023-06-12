Mount St. Mary’s University announced Monday the hiring of Brad Davis as the school’s new Director of Athletics.
Davis, who formerly held the same job for five years at Division II Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, begins his tenure at the Mount on Aug. 1.
“We enthusiastically welcome Brad and his family to Mount St. Mary’s,” University President Timothy E. Trainor said in a press release from the school. “As we enter our second year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, we look forward to his leadership and collaboration with our excellent coaches and staff in positively developing our student-athletes in mind, body and spirit as well as in building on our winning tradition.”
Mercyhurst’s athletics department is a similar size to the Mount’s, with 26 varsity programs and 750 student-athletes. Mercyhurst, which has Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey programs, prospered with a national championship in women’s rowing for 2022, nine conference championships and 23 NCAA tournament appearances.
“I am honored and humbled to be named the next athletic director at Mount St. Mary’s,” Davis said. “The Mount is a special place with special people and plenty of potential. There is tremendous energy and excitement throughout campus, and I am ecstatic to join President Trainor’s leadership team and meet the Mount faithful.”
The five years Davis supervised Mercyhurst were transformative for the Lakers, who attained the top spot in the Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference for promoting diversity in 2021-22.
Net revenues increased under his watch, emboldening construction and infrastructure projects at Mercyhurst, with renovations of the Athletic Center, Ice Center, Saxon Stadium and the soccer and baseball fields. New construction included turf fields for soccer and softball and new locker rooms for women’s soccer and softball.
Mercyhurst also became a hub for postseason tournaments. For example, it served as the bubble for the entire Division I women’s hockey tournament in 2021.
Davis also helped to create the first department-wide programs in the fields of Mental Health and Wellness, Sport Performance, and Strength and Conditioning.
Before his time in Erie, Davis served at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, for 11 years. Beginning as the sports information director in 2007, he worked his way up to Associate Director of Athletics in 2012. He helped the Warriors move to the Division I level, joining the Northeast Conference.
At MSM, Davis is taking over the position from Lynne Robinson, who announced her retirement in March. The daughter of legendary coach Jim Phelan, Robinson has served as the Director of Athletics since 2007.
