EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s senior Kendall Bresee (Urbana) earned her third career double-double on Thursday night — a 20-point, 10-rebound effort in the Mountaineers’ 76-68 win over St. Francis Brooklyn at Knott Arena.
The victory didn’t come without some rust: It was the Mount women’s first game in 33 days due to a pause in activity caused by positive coronavirus tests in the program — something that also afflicted the men’s team.
“What an exciting game!” said Bresee, who added six assists. “It was 33 days not playing, so everyone was very locked in. We had a great week of practice and were ready to go. We came out of the gate running, and it showed. I’m just really proud of my team. Our coaches came through with the scouting report, and we came together.”
Bridget Birkhead provided a boost to with 15 points, drilling five 3-pointers. Aryna Taylor added 13 points, including a pair of late layups that helped seal the win.
Kayla Agentowicz added a productive nine points and four rebounds, Rebecca Lee contributed seven and seven rebounds with three blocks.
Tied at 32 at the half against the fast-paced Terriers, the Mountaineers took control in the third quarter with a quick 6-0 run.
In the fourth, the Mountaineers kept a healthy lead until the final two minutes. The Terriers’ Nevena Dimitrijevic drew a three-shot foul and hit all three free throws, and Ally Lassen added a layup to pull within five.
But layups from Taylor on back-to-back possessions stopped the rally, and free throws down the stretch completed the triumph.
Mount St. Mary’s (2-2, 1-0 NEC) shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) from the floor, including 8-for-19 from beyond the arc.
St. Francis Brooklyn (1-4, 1-4 NEC) received 19 points and seven boards from Ally Lassen, and shot 20-for-26 from the foul line.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55
NEW YORK — Mount St. Mary’s returned to the court for the first time since Dec. 8 and held a halftime lead before seeing St. Francis Brooklyn rally for a victory at the Pope Physical Education Center.
Damian Chong Qui paced the Mount with 17 points, while Malik Jefferson added his seventh career double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Since defeating Saint Francis U a month ago, the Mount paused basketball activities twice due to positive COVID-19 tests among men’s basketball’s Tier 1 personnel. The 30-day break between games is the longest by a Mount team since a 31-day break during the 1971-72 season.
On Thursday, the Mount (2-4, 1-1 NEC) took a 39-31 halftime leade, but St. Francis Brooklyn scored the first nine points of the second stanza to quickly regain the lead. Frantisek Barton scored on a feed from Chong Qui to give the Mount the lead back, and a Chong Qui 3-pointer made it 44-41 with 13:15 remaining.
The Terriers answered with a Yaradyah Evan 3-pointer and a Rob Higgins basket to take a 46-44 advantage. Chong Qui was able to pull the Mount within 49-47 midway through the second half, but the Terriers pulled away with a 13-4 run for a 62-51 advantage.
St. Francis Brooklyn (3-3, 3-2 NEC) outscored the Mount 39-16 in the second half with the Mount shooting just 5-of-21 (24 percent) from the field and 1-of-8 (13 percent) from 3-point range in the half. The Terriers shot 51.9 percent (14-of-27) in the second half.
Turnovers were a key to the game as the Mount committed 18 miscues, while St. Francis Brooklyn had just six.
Chong Qui added four rebounds and four assists. Mezie Offurum chipped in 11 points and four rebounds, while Nana Opoku had six points and nine rebounds.
Chauncey Hawkins led all scorers with 23 points for St. Francis Brooklyn with Unique McLean adding 13 and Higgins 11.
The Mountaineers started the game quickly, scoring the first eight points. Opoku opened the scoring with a dunk on a nice back-door cut. Jefferson scored in the paint, Offurum had a dunk on a cut to the basket and then a lay-up to make it 8-0.
The Terriers fought back to tie the score at 17-17 on a Larry Moreno 3-pointer midway through the half. A Higgins layup after a Mount turnover gave the Terriers a 27-26 lead, but Reaves nailed a 3-pointer to ignite the 13-4 run, and Mount St. Mary’s led 39-31 at the break.
The teams have a quick turnaround with a 4 p.m. matchup Friday at the Daniel Lynch ‘38 Gymnasium at the Pope Physical Education Center.
