When Kimberly Stiles played softball at Catoctin during the early 2000s, did she think she’d ever coach the sport someday?
Not really.
In fact, she didn’t appear to harbor any such ambition throughout most of her collegiate career, either.
But sometime during her senior season at the University of Pittsburgh, Stiles realized she wasn’t ready to be done with softball. So, she became a graduate assistant a Midwestern State University, a large Division II softball program in Texas.
Still, that coaching position was just a way to stay in the game a little longer while she earned a master’s degree. After getting her bachelor’s degree in communication and political science, Stiles figured she’d be involved in politics, perhaps as a speechwriter, after college.
“Then I spent probably two weeks as an assistant coach, and I knew exactly that I was supposed to be a coach,” she said. “I just kind of knew instantly this is what I was supposed to do, and I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything else.”
So started a coaching career in which Stiles accumulated credentials that showed she was qualified for a job at the Division I level.
In September, Stiles was hired as the head softball coach at the College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts), which plays in the Patriot League.
This position comes after she spent five years as head coach at Division II University of Charleston (West Virginia), where she compiled a 141-83 record, including a 30-14 record last season.
Patriot League programs are known for making sure academics don’t take a back seat to athletics, and Stiles figured the league would be a good fit for her. Keep in mind, she was a two-time Big East Academic All-Star selection for the Panthers, and she earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors during her freshman season with the University of Vermont.
“I’ve kind of watched from afar at some of those schools, and then Holy Cross came open like in the middle of August, and I knew it was a job that I would love to have,” she said. “I applied, and they called and I did a Zoom interview, and then they brought me onto campus and offered me the job the next day.”
The Crusaders went 8-20 last season, and they haven’t had a winning season since 1998. But that’s just the type of challenge Stiles relishes.
“I think any time you really build something from something that was struggling is awesome,” she said. “It’s great to see kids who weren’t winning learn how to win and really find success.”
And that success doesn’t always get measured by a team’s place in the standings.
“I like the individual moments with the kids, I like when they hit their first home run in college, or a freshman pitcher gets her first win,” Stiles said. “Those are small things in the grand scheme of things but really important moments for those kids.”
Stiles has already put in plenty of work with her new team, which played its non-championship fall schedule.
“We played a number of schools around us, and now [it’s] just really practice and recruiting,” Stiles said earlier this month. “So lots of time out on the recruiting trail, for sure.”
She also had to assemble a coaching staff from scratch. In fact, she filled the all-important pitching coach position earlier this month.
Stiles, who was a catcher at Pitt as well as Catoctin, doesn’t work with pitchers. She focuses on hitting and defense, which were two of the skills that helped her earn Frederick News-Post all-county first-team honors during her senior season at Catoctin in 2003.
While Stiles was good enough to play at Pitt, she didn’t feel her playing career was anything to boast about.
“To be honest, I was not a fantastic player. I think my sisters would all tell you they were better softball players than I was,” said Stiles, referring to two of her younger sisters who played for Catoctin’s softball team. “But I loved it.”
Not being a superstar likely helped Stiles as a coach. What she lacked in natural talent, she had to make up for with hard work.
And as it turned out, she loved coaching softball even more than playing it.
After serving as graduate assistant and one season as a full-time assistant at Midwestern State, she was the head coach at Division II Davis & Elkins (West Virginia) for six seasons.
She took over Charleston’s program in 2017 and guided the Golden Eagles to the NCAA tournament her first season. In 2020 under Stiles, Charleston got off to the best start in program history, 14-2, and was ranked 23rd in the nation before the coronavirus pandemic caused the rest of the season to be canceled.
In her final season at Charleston, Stiles had four players earn first team All-Mountain East honors, and two made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region squad.
As for coaching influences, Stiles had plenty of useful examples, dating to her playings days at Catoctin. She mentioned former Cougars softball coaches Sue Weaver and Amy Hunt as well as Mike Franklin, who is still the school’s baseball coach.
Under Weaver, the Cougars were regulars in the state final four. Hunt and Franklin eventually won state titles in softball and baseball, respectively.
“There were some good coaches there when I was there,” said Stiles, who also got to see collegiate softball at numerous levels by being a Division II coach. “You just learn from everybody, and you learn what you like and what you don’t like and kind of find your own style in those different experiences.”
And now Stiles is applying that style at Holy Cross. Her roster is pretty balanced class-wise, and it includes four seniors and four incoming freshmen.
“A really good group of kids, I’m excited to work with them. They want to work hard,” she said. “They are super excited for me to get there and for us to get started, so that part has been awesome. I’m just kind of looking forward to seeing how well we can do.”
