NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Mount St. Mary’s dropped a heartbreaker on Friday afternoon as Central Connecticut’s Nigel Scantlebury hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to lift CCSU to a 65-64 win, wasting a career-high 30-point effort from the Mountaineers’ Damian Chong Qui.
The loss snapped the Mount’s three-game win streak.
The Mount (5-6, 4-3 NEC) clawed back from a nine-point deficit midway through the second half to take the lead, scoring 10 straight points. Chong Qui assisted on a Josh Reaves 3-pointer to start the run before scoring the next seven points of the game to put the Mount ahead.
Chong Qui later added a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to push the Mount’s lead to 61-55 with 2:31 on the clock.
The Blue Devils (3-9, 3-6 NEC) responded with a 7-0 run to regain the edge in the final minute on a Scantlebury jumper. Chong Qui responded with a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to put the Mount back on top, 64-62.
On the ensuing possession, CCSU’s Ian Krishnan missed a mid-range jumper with 10 seconds left, but Karrington Wallace pulled down the offensive rebound. The Blue Devils worked the ball to Scantlebury on the left wing, and he converted a step-back 3-pointer with 4 seconds on the clock for the winning basket.
The Mount was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer.
Chong Qui hit 10-of-19 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 at the foul line. His 30-point effort was the first by a Mountaineer since Jalen Gibbs had 30 in a win over Wilson on Dec. 15, 2018.
Malik Jefferson added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers for his second double-double this season and eighth of his career. Nana Opoku grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds.
Krishnan led CCSU with 13 points while Outlaw chipped in 12.
The teams played a nip-and-tuck first half that featured 17 lead changes and five ties. The Mount headed to the locker room with a 31-29 lead.
Up next is a busy week for the Mountaineers as they host a pair of two-game NEC series. The Mount will host Wagner on Jan. 26-27 and Sacred Heart on Jan. 30-31. Tip-off is 7 p.m. against Wagner on Jan. 26.
