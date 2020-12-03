Trips through the postgame handshake line aren’t like they used to be for Damian Chong Qui.
Opposing coaches now shower him with praise as he proceeds down the line. Some even tell him that their entire defensive game plan was built around stopping him.
For the perpetually overlooked Chong Qui — a 5-foot-8, 155-pound guard who used all of the slights, the naysayers and a large chip on his shoulder to overcome personal hardships, rise through the ranks on the Baltimore basketball scene and earn a Division I scholarship at Mount St. Mary’s University — it is rewarding to hear.
But, hardened by the path he is taken, he is also wary.
“I have always been that type of guy that doesn’t read his own press clippings,” he said during a recent phone interview. “I am all about winning. You can tell me anything you want. But, if it doesn’t have to do with winning, it’s not going to be something that I want to hear.”
Now in his third season at Mount St. Mary’s and the unquestioned leader of the team, Chong Qui is trying to help the Mountaineers (1-2) navigate a season of unprecedented challenges.
Their next test awaits at 2 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth (2-2) in a game that will be televised on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. On Tuesday, Mount St. Mary’s will play its home opener and kick off its Northeast Conference schedule against St. Francis (Pennsylvania).
In effort to reduce travel and the potential spread of the coronavirus, it will be the only NEC game for the Mountaineers that isn’t played back-to-back on the very next day.
“It’s going to be a big challenge for everyone,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said in a phone interview. “Very few adjustments can be made within 24 hours.”
The ability or inability to adjust could become a defining part of the season.
Keeping largely to themselves on campus, the Mountaineers know that a single positive test for COVID-19 could shut down the season for two weeks or longer. They have to stay away from their friends and even their families.
“It’s definitely been hard being a college kid [during this time],” he said. “When you are in college, you want to go out and be social.”
So far, the Mountaineers are off to a good start. They have had zero positive tests since regathering in September. They earned their first season-opening win since 2008 with a 62-55 victory at Morgan State on Nov. 25 and then acquitted themselves well in back-to-back losses to Navy and Maryland last weekend in College Park.
In the 73-67 loss to Navy last Saturday at Xfinity Center, the Mountaineers trailed by only a point in the final minute. The following day, they led Maryland by a point with under nine minutes to play before the Terrapins pulled away down the stretch for a 79-61 victory.
“There is a different energy with this team,” said Engelstad, who is now in his third season with the Mount. “I knew we were going to play well against Maryland because everyone locked back in right after the Navy game. We were ready to go.”
Chong Qui was the NEC’s Most Improved Player last season and a preseason All-NEC pick this season. He’s led the Mountaineers in scoring in just one game so far with his 18-point effort against Navy. But his leadership was even more valuable, running the offense, playing hard-nosed defense and making sure all of his teammates were getting to the right spot.
Navy basketball coach Ed DeChellis told Chong Qui he was “a really good player” and Maryland assistant coach Bino Ranson, who has known Chong Qui since his days at McDonogh High School in Baltimore, said the Terrapins were more concerned about stopping Chong Qui than anyone else.
No longer able to fly under the radar, Chong Qui appreciated hearing it. But he’s still trying to make peace with this newfound attention.
“I don’t want to lose my chip,” he said.
