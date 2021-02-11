EMMITSBURG — Damian Chong Qui scored the final seven points of the game to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 66-60 win over Long Island at Knott Arena on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers closed the game with a 26-11 run to improve to 7-7 overall and 6-4 in the Northeast Conference.
The game became a back-and-forth affair late as Mezie Offurum’s driving layup with 5 minutes, 49 seconds remaining gave the Mount a 54-53 lead. There were six more lead changes over the next four minutes with Chong Qui nailing a pull-up jumper to put the Mountaineers on top 61-60 with 1:29 on the clock.
LIU’s Eral Penn missed a 3-pointer on the next possession, giving the Mount the ball with the lead. Chong Qui then came through the biggest shot of the game, draining a 3-pointer from the left wing right in front of the Mount bench to put his team ahead 64-60.
The Mountaineers got another stop on the defensive end, and Chong Qui was fouled with 34 seconds on the clock. He calmly sank both free throws to provide the winning margin.
Chong Qui finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, hitting all eight of his free-throw attempts.
Nana Opoku (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Malik Jefferson (13 points, 12 rebounds) each added double-doubles for the Mount. Offurum added nine points.
Jermaine Jackson, Jr., led all scorers in the game with 19 points for the Sharks (7-6, 7-6 NEC). Ty Flowers (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Eral Penn (10 points, 12 rebounds) added double-doubles for LIU, while Virshon Cotton finished with 13 points.
The Mount, the top defensive team in the NEC, held LIU to 32.4 percent shooting in the game and a season-low 60 points. Mount St. Mary’s shot 46 percent in the contest, including 55 percent (16-of-29) in the second half.
Leading 32-30 at the half, the Sharks extended their lead to 49-40 on a Jackson, Jr., four-point play with 13:25 remaining in the game. From there, the Mount outscored the Sharks 26-11 the rest of the way to surge to the win.
In the opening half, LIU jumped out to a 21-12 advantage midway through the opening stanza. The Mount rallied to tie the score at 23-23 on a pair of Chong Qui free throws. Jackson, Jr., scored five consecutive points to put LIU ahead 32-27 before the Mount cut the deficit to two at the half.
The Mountaineers have won eight of their past nine matchups with LIU at Knott Arena. Overall, the Mount has won 10 of 14 against the Sharks to take a 34-32 lead in the all-time series.
The two teams complete the two-game series with a rematch Friday at 4 p.m. tipoff at Knott Arena.
