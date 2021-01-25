Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui was named the Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Week, presented by Pilot Pen, for the second straight week on Monday.
Chong Qui averaged 25.0 points and 5.5 assists as the Mount split a pair of NEC matchups at Central Connecticut last week.
Chong Qui poured in a career high 30 points in the Mount’s 65-64 loss at CCSU on Friday. He scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half to lead a comeback attempt. It was the Mount’s first 30-point game since Jalen Gibbs scored 30 against Wilson on Dec. 15, 2018.
In the Mount’s 67-57 win on Thursday, Chong Qui scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Mount to the come-from-behind win.
He shot 14-of-28 (50 percent) from the field, 4-of-10 (40 percent) from 3-point range and 18-of-20 (90 percent) at the foul line for the week. Chong Qui has scored in double figures in each of the Mount’s seven NEC games, averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 assists in league play.
The Mountaineers’ home games against Wagner on Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed due to a positive test for COVID-19 within Wagner’s program.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to action this weekend with a two-game series with Sacred Heart on Saturday and Sunday at Knott Arena. Tip-off is 2 p.m. each day.
(0) comments
