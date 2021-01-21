NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Damian Chong Qui scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 67-57 win at Central Connecticut on Thursday night.
The Mount — which had 14 turnovers in the first half — closed the game with a 26-12 run fueled by Chong Qui to improve to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the Northeast Conference.
Chong Qui, the reigning NEC Co-Player of the Week, was 4-of-9 from the field and 11-of-12 from the foul line en route to his first 20-point game this season. The 5-8 junior guard added four assists.
Freshman Josh Reaves, named the NEC’s Rookie of the Week on Monday, notched his third consecutive double-figure scoring game with 13.
Malik Jefferson added 12 points and nine rebounds. Mezie Offurum added 10 points, four rebounds and a career-high six steals. The six steals are the most by a Mountaineer since Junior Robinson had six against Robert Morris on January 22, 2015.
Nana Opoku turned in a solid defensive effort, finishing with nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Blue Devils took their biggest lead of the game, 36-28, after a Nigel Scantlebury three-point play three minutes into the second half. They led 41-40 when Chong Qui took over.
He scored 10 points during a 17-4 run that gave the Mount a 58-49 lead with four minutes left.
His drive to the basket with 6:56 left gave the Mount the lead for good, 49-47. After a pair of Chong Qui free throws, Offurum scored off a CCSU turnover, and Leffew drained a 3-pointer to make it 56-49. Chong Qui capped the run with two more free throws.
The Blue Devils cut the edge to 60-57 on a Baker 3-pointer with 2:37 remaining. Chong Qui converted a drive on the next possession, then hit 5-of-6 at the foul line to seal the victory.
The top defensive team in the NEC, Mount St. Mary’s held CCSU (2-9, 2-6 NEC) to 37 percent (22-of-59) shooting in the game, including 26 percent (6-of-23) from 3-point range.
Mount St. Mary’s shot a season-best 51 percent (23-of-45) from the field while connecting on 9-of-19 (.474) from 3-point range.
Myles Baker and Ian Krishnan each scored 12 points for CCSU in the loss.
The Mount and Central Connecticut return to action at 4 p.m. Friday at CCSU’s Detrick Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.