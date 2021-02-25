LORETTO, Pa. — Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a seven-point deficit with a minute remaining to force overtime, then completed the comeback in the extra session for a critical 72-65 win over Saint Francis University on Thursday night in men’s basketball.
The win moves the Mountaineers (10-10 overall, 9-7 Northeast Conference) into third place in the NEC standings with two games to play. The top four teams in the standings advance to the NEC Tournament.
Mount point guard Damian Chong Qui provided the heroics at the end of regulation, draining a long 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds remaining to tie the score at 63-63.
Chong Qui started the Mount’s comeback with a steal and easy layup to cut the gap to 59-54 with 46 seconds left in the second half.
With 16.1 seconds to go, Chong Qui converted a three-point play that trimmed the Mount’s deficit to 61-60. The Mount fouled Ronell Giles Jr., who hit both free throws to restore the lead to 63-60.
Chong Qui then raced downcourt, pulled up from several feet behind the 3-point line and swished the shot to even the score.
SFU’s Zahree Harrison missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, Malik Jefferson and Offurum had putback baskets to give the Mount a 67-63 lead. Chong Qui then set up Jefferson for a layup with 2:14 remaining to stretch the advantage to six.
After SFU’s Mark Flagg scored to cut the deficit to four, Offurum hit a high-arching floater as the shot clock expired to push the lead back to six and effectively seal the win. Jefferson and Offurum each scored four points in overtime.
The Mount had five players score in double figures. Chong Qui finished with 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds while connecting on 4-of-6 from three-point range.
Jefferson finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Reaves scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half. Nana Opoku scored 10 points.
Giles led SFU (6-16, 5-13 NEC) with 14 points.
The Mount held Saint Francis to 8-of-28 (29 percent) shooting in the second half and the overtime period to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit.
The Mountaineers close out the regular season with a pair of games at Bryant on March 2-3. Tip-off for both is 4 p.m.
