L ast week, Coach’s Corner took a look at the Baltimore Orioles’ spring training progress in “Potpourri, Part I: The Baltimore Orioles.” The Birds have played amazingly well over the past seven days, with the biggest surprise being the early success of Chris Davis at the plate. He has shown a good batting eye and is once again hitting the ball with authority. Yes, it’s a long way to the start of the regular season, and things can go south for Davis in a hurry, but he is certainly playing with confidence.
The other pleasant surprise has been the solid pitching. Although the starters have been limited to pitching only three innings, almost everyone has been effective. The next challenge for them will be to get through a batting order with similar results the second time they face these teams. Baby steps.
Potpourri, Part II: Maryland Basketball
The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament is already underway. The Terps clinched a tie with Northwestern for the regular-season title, with both going 16–2. It was the Terps’ fifth conference championship in the past six years. Maryland was the No. 1 seed going into the tournament, and the Terps beat Purdue in the quarterfinals Friday. Then, they extended their winning streak to 16 by ousting Indiana on Saturday, with the final set for Sunday.
The Maryland men’s team met a rough patch in the past two weeks. As I write this, the Terps will be going into today’s regular-season finale against Michigan having slipped back into a three-way tie for first with Michigan State and Wisconsin. After playing great basketball throughout January and February and building a three-game lead for the league title, they have let the pack catch up to them in the final weekend before the tournament. If they win today, they will at least own a piece of the title. Even if they lose, they will still secure a first- and second-round bye for the tournament.
Coach Brenda Frese has her women’s squad on a roll, thrashing the opposition. Mark Turgeon’s men, however, must regain their confidence after dismal performances against Michigan State and Rutgers, when their shooting was poor and their normally outstanding defense let them down. If they are going to advance in the tournament, they will need to quickly fix those issues or be even more quickly eliminated.
Potpourri, Part III: Draft Suspense
With the NFL draft coming up late next month, it is interesting to watch all the speculation and predictions. As it always seems, the Washington Redskins will likely have a quarterback controversy brewing. The Skins had picked Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, a local high school product out of Bullis School, as the 15th selection in 2019. After trying to protect him and bring him along slowly, the Redskins thrust Haskins into action late in the season when injuries to starting quarterback Case Keenum left the franchise no choice. Apparently, however, Haskins didn’t perform to expectations.
Now that head coach Jay Gruden has been sent packing, new boss Ron Rivera has a tough decision to deal with right out of the starting gate. Is Haskins the quarterback of the future or will the Redskins attempt to get another QB with the No. 2 selection in this year’s draft? The situation is complicated because Keenum and journeyman Colt McCoy are still on the team, and Alex Smith is reportedly attempting to make a comeback after a horrific leg injury in 2018. They still owe him millions.
If Rivera and his staff want to go the draft route, they will not likely get to select the top quarterback because the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take LSU’s Joe Burrow. That would force the Skins to decide if Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a serious leg injury in 2019, is worth the risk. If Burrow is off the board as expected, the Redskins’ best bet is to take Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who could be an immediate impact player on defense.
Potpourri, Part IV: Pro Wrestling Meets Football
Pro wrestling moneybags Vince McMahon’s venture into professional football is off and running. The XFL features Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders for 10 weeks, ending on April 12 for the eight-team league. Then, the playoffs begin for the top two teams in the East and West divisions.
I’ve watched a few minutes of a couple of games just to see the novelty of the rules and to see the caliber of the players that have been mustered. Almost all of the players observed are not quite at the NFL level. The rules for the kickoff are actually a pretty good idea. The kicker lines up on his own 30-yard line while the other 10 members of the kicking team line up on the opponent’s 35. The receiving team has one returner back to receive the kick, and his other 10 teammates position themselves on their own 30. Only the kicker and receiver can move until after the receiver has caught the ball; then, and only then, can the defenders and blockers engage in contact. This reduces the frequency of high-speed collisions and gives the receiver a chance to catch the ball and try to find an opening to break through, thus providing more excitement for the return game.
Back in the day, The Old Coach was a kick returner in high school and at Shepherd College, along with running back duties and punt returns. I used to love kick returns because I thought it was a great opportunity to break a big play. Often, coverage players don’t maintain their lane assignments, creating a gap that can be exploited. Many times, if you break the first level of coverage, you can run forever. I would have loved to play under this particular XFL rule.
Admittedly, however, I just can’t get excited about football this time of year. The Old Coach watches plenty of football from August to February, then it’s time to give other sports their own time. And right now, there’s a new Orioles and Nationals baseball season getting ready to start. There’s March Madness with a pair of Maryland teams to root for. There are multiple Frederick County boys and girls basketball teams heading deep into the playoffs.
There’s a potpourri of sports available. Take your pick and enjoy.
