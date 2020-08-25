In two months on campus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Colby Doreen has yet to step inside a classroom or meet one of his professors face-to-face.
Instead, like much of the rest of the world, Doreen is experiencing college classes virtually over Zoom and Skype once most of his football-related activities conclude in the morning.
“I can’t speak to much about what it’s like to be a college student,” said Doreen, a Middletown High School graduate said in a phone interview Monday.
Doreen is navigating the untraditional beginning to his freshman year at UNC, where he is studying business and playing football on a full athletic scholarship.
“Corona-college is all I have ever really known,” he said.
On a quiet and relatively empty campus in Chapel Hill, Doreen is up at 5:30 most mornings. He has to eat breakfast and be ready to go for the first team meeting of the day at 6:30 a.m.
That typically lasts 15 minutes or so, and then it’s on to a meeting with his position group (outside linebacker) until 7:45 a.m. or maybe 8 o’clock. Practice starts around 8:15 and runs till about 10:30.
Then, it is off to lunch and an afternoon of virtual classes with either a weight-lifting session or a recovery period, such as an ice bath, sprinkled in.
Doreen is tested for COVID-19 once a week. Although, that could grow to three times a week if the Atlantic Coast Conference and its member schools get their way.
“If it’s anything related to football, I feel safe about what we are doing,” Doreen said.
There have been setbacks, however.
In early July, 37 members of the UNC athletic department tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The prompted the school to shut down the voluntary football workouts Doreen had been participating in since the middle of June and sent him back home to Middletown for a week until the situation was sorted out.
Then, last Monday, UNC became the first university in the United States to abandon in-person classes after opening a week prior for the fall semester following another large outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
All athletic activities were initially permitted to continue, and UNC football coach Mack Brown told reporters the move would help his players isolate themselves.
However, by Wednesday, the school temporarily suspended all athletic activities with more tests on campus coming back positive.
After three days of uncertainty, UNC announced Saturday that sports practices were permitted to resume. Although, the football team waited until Monday to restart its workouts.
“I think, following that initial outbreak [in July], the football team has done really well,” Doreen said. “I think most of us realize that, if we want to have a season, we can’t be doing a bunch of stuff outside of the team.”
Unlike the Big Ten and Pac-12, the ACC plans to play a football season this fall. Doreen, however, is among those who realize that can change at any moment.
In an ordinary world, UNC would be preparing to play its season opener Sept. 4 against visiting Central Florida.
But, due to the pandemic, the regular-season schedule has been reduced from 12 to 11 games against mostly conference foes. Teams are permitted one out-of-conference game as long as that team is from the same state.
So, instead, the Tar Heels will begin the season Sept. 12 against visiting Syracuse. UNC was ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll, which was released Monday.
Doreen was planning to redshirt this season. But now he won’t have to since the NCAA has said that no athlete will lose a year of eligibility this year due to the pandemic. He could redshirt next season and extend his time with the team even more.
“Colby, unfortunately, won’t have a normal freshman year at college,” his father, Tim, said. “But, this will work in Colby’s favor as he transferred 17 credits [from high school]. So, he needs three years to have his undergrad degree, and he can roll into his master’s.”
As far as playing a season in the middle of a pandemic, Tim Doreen said, “I don’t feel the kids are in harm’s way in any way, as the football team is testing always. The coaches have said, if you want to party, then leave the team. But, if you want to play, then we need you to be isolated with the team.”
