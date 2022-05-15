Frederick Community College’s baseball team earned a berth in the NJCAA D2 World Series for the second straight season, beating CCBC Catonsville 9-4 in the Region 20 D2 championship game at Catonsville.
The NJCAA D2 World Series will be held in Enid, OK with the opening round starting on May 28th. The Cougars (42-5), who have won 18 straight games, will patiently await their opponent, which will be announced by the NJCAA in the upcoming week.
This is the eighth appearance at the World Series for FCC baseball and the fifth for head coach Rodney Bennett. Also, this is the third Region 20 D2 championship in a row for the Cougars (2019, 2021, 2022).
“I told our guys on day one of the tournament that we have been one of the top teams in the nation throughout the whole year and not once did we receive a single vote for the number one seed,” FCC shortstop Justin Acal said in a release issued by the school. “So we came out every day on a mission to prove to everyone that we aren’t a team to be taken lightly.”
After beating CCBC Essex 7-4 on Saturday, the Cougars led the entire game on Sunday, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and fending off the Cardinals’ comeback bid.
Starter Ezekiel Gongola worked 5 2-3 innings for the win, improving to 5-1 on the season. He struck out three and scattered six hits. Relievers Riley Grant and Bryce Greene both threw 1 2-3 innings to help preserve the win.
FCC’s three-run rally in the first was highlighted by Brodey Neveker’s two-run double to right-center. And after Catonsville cut FCC’s lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Neveker struck again, belting a two-run homer to give the Cougars a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
FCC used the long ball to tack on insurance runs. Aidan Masters hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and Brendan Long had a solo shot in the eighth.
The Cougars ended up collecting 10 hits. Aidan Greaney, Long, Masters and Neveker each had two hits.
“Regardless of the regular season or playoffs, we all had the same goal, to achieve what we did today,” Neveker said in the release. “Everyone has backed each other up all year and especially through the post-season. Everyone did their job, that’s why we were successful.”
FCC’s Acal, Danny Leo, Neveker and Masters were named to the Region 20 All Tournament team.
