OWINGS MILLS — With just nine players available, the Hood College men’s basketball team outlasted McDaniel 76-73 in the Pride of Maryland Tournament at Stevenson University.
Bryce Butler and Christopher Smalls led the Blazers (2-2) with 17 points apiece. Butler had six steals in the game, the most for a Hood player since 2018. The graduate student played 38 minutes and went 3-of-6 from 3-point distance. Smalls overcame foul trouble to finish 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. The senior added a team-high seven rebounds.
Mason Wang also played 38 minutes and scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
First-year Garrison Linton started for the first time and scored 11 points.
The Blazers used a 12-2 surge of the span of two and a half minutes to stretch a five-point lead to a 35-20 advantage on a free throw by Small with 4:32 left in the half.
The Green Terror closed the half with a 13-4 run. Josh Sproul and Kaelen Kanealey scored five points apiece as Hood’s halftime lead shrank to 39-33.
The Blazers are idle before heading to Salisbury on November 26 for a 4 p.m. tip off.
Women’s Basketball Lancaster Bible 57, Hood 50LANCASTER, Pa. — The Hood College women’s basketball team fell to Lancaster Bible College in a non-conference contest.
Jenna-Davis Hans led the Blazers (2-2) with 13 points and six rebounds.
Nikki Etchison and Morgan Anderson both scored 12 points for Hood.
Anderson added seven rebounds to her stat line for the Blazers, while teammate Snoop Robinson recorded eight rebounds.
Lancaster Bible got started with an early 7-2 run in the first four minutes to set the tone.
Hood travels to Stevenson University on Wednesday, December 1 at 6 p.m.
