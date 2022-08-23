FBC-SVRLUGA
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, left, will lead Maryland into its ninth season in the Big Ten. 

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton.

Ten summers ago, Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson made the depressing announcement that the school would have to cut seven sports. The Terrapins were running a $4 million deficit that was projected to reach as much as $17 million five years later. The athletic department was borrowing money from the school. Just a decade after its high-water mark — an ACC championship in football, a national championship in men’s basketball — the entire enterprise felt rickety.

And in coming years, the Terrapins will receive — let’s get out the back of a napkin here for some quick estimates — more than $70 million annually from the Big Ten’s new media rights deal.

