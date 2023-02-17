Purdue Maryland Basketball

Students climb a rim after the crowd rushed the court Thursday in celebration of Maryland’s upset of third-ranked Purdue in College Park.

 Associated Press

Pick a moment, and hold on to it. Julian Reese’s conversion underneath off a pretty little bounce pass from Don Carey, forcing a Purdue timeout. Patrick Emilien’s dunk in transition, when a packed Xfinity Center darn near exploded. Hakim Hart’s 3-pointer that forced another Purdue timeout, which only led to Ian Martinez’s up-and-under and-one.

Oh, and that student body, slithering down from the wall of seats beyond the baseline as the clock ticked down. When the buzzer sounded, the court was going to be a hazardous place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription