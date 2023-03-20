bkw-buckner

Whenever Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers checked into the game Sunday, she would not simply walk down the Xfinity Center sideline and inform the official scorer of her intentions. No, she would dash. And she didn’t just touch the spot in front of where the man in a black-and-white referee’s shirt was seated. She would slap the padded table.

If her entry to second-seeded Maryland’s second-round matchup came under perilous circumstances, such as when No. 7 seed Arizona threatened near the end of the first half with an extended run, Sellers could be seen yelling words to herself that only she could hear under the din produced by visiting Wildcats fans. Then she turned that padded table into her personal punching bag.

